Save the date, Missoula: Nov. 5, 1919.
If you miss John Philip Sousa and his band at the Liberty Theater on East Main Street, you have only yourself to blame.
Kids get out of school for the matinee performance on that Wednesday. The bowling match between the Farleys and Northern Pacific teams will be called off because Sousa’s in town.
If you live here and have never heard of Sousa, shame on you. Why, just two years ago, in the midst of war news from Europe, the Missoulian planted a one-column bright in the middle of Page 5. “John Philip Sousa Snips Off Beard,” the header read. Below it were two mugs of Sousa in his bandleader hats, one with whiskers, one without.
If you do miss the 1919 concerts, thank God and Gary Gillett you’ll get another shot next century.
Save this date: Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
At 7:30 p.m., show up at the Missoula Community Theater, just down Main Street from the long-gone Liberty.
Gillett, the former Sentinel High music instructor who conducts the summer’s Missoula City Band, will put together a bass-drum booming echo of the 1919 concert. Sousa himself will die of a heart attack in 1932. His 21st century stand-in will be Keith Brion, former director of the Yale University band who founded the New Sousa Band in 1979.
Yes, the Missoula encore performance will include “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Washington Post.” Let those march through your head while you read the rest of this.
Sousa is a big deal in 1919 and has been for decades. You can hardly miss the first announcement of his pending arrival on Page 2 of the Missoulian on Oct. 30, under the headline "Sousa and His Famous Band Are Coming Here." The newspaper will add more details each subsequent day.
“Probably no composer in the world today has a popularity equal to that of Lieutenant John Philip Sousa,” the Halloween day story will gush. “This is due to two factors: his marches are the recognized criterion in all part of the civilized world, and his personality has endeared him to the people at large. He has been rightly called the ‘Pulse of the Nation.’”
When the big day comes: “Sousa Thrills Big Audiences. Twice Packs the Liberty to Overflowing On Appearance Here.”
What won't be mentioned in all the hype is that Sousa turns 65 the day after his Missoula visit.
You have free articles remaining.
“Sousa himself is not the Sousa of old in appearance or bearing, but he still brings from his assembled players music of the highest type,” a Missoulian reviewer will report. “Those who heard him some 15 or 20 years ago and have not heard him since, however, miss the black Van Dyke (the beard thing again), the erect, military carriage, and the striking manner which always characterized the Sousa of those days.
“Time has had its effect upon him, and now one cannot help but note a tendency to ‘embonpoint,’ while his beard (here we go again) is gone and he is quite gray. But he is still first in the hearts of his countrymen when he appears before them with his band.”
One hundred years later you and I will be able to google “embonpoint.” It’s not a verb (but then neither will "google" be until well into the 21st century) but a noun meaning “plumpness of a person.”
Otherwise, the reviewer will be generous. Both concerts, he or she will write, elicit “applause unstinted.”
“The numbers which seemed to ‘take’ best were those famous marches which have made Sousa famous throughout the world – ‘El Capitan,’ ‘The Stars and Stripes Forever,’ ‘Sabre and Spurs,’ ‘The U.S. Field Artillery’ and ‘Under the Double Eagle.’ These, given with the thrill and pep which only Sousa can bring out, brought enthusiastic cheering from everyone.”
It apparently isn’t the first time Sousa visited Missoula. In 1921 there’ll be a remembrance of one Sousa performance, probably in the 1880s, in the old Bennett opera house on East Front Street. It was held at noon “because the rail accommodations were so poor that connections could not be made, without considerable delay, if the company played in the evening.”
Sousa and band will be back in town in December 1921 for two shows at the new Wilma Theater; and in December 1923 at the same venue.
In March 1932, upon news of John Philip Sousa’s death in Reading, Pennsylvania, a Missoulian editor will reflect on his final trip to the Garden City in September 1927.
“Owing to the vacation season, that the date fell on Sunday, and that the University was closed, only a small crowd greeted the March King,” he or she will write.
“Sousa’s march compositions will be played for many years to come. There is a swing to each that is irresistible. The American people always will love them, as well as the man whose musical genius created them.”
Tickets for the 1919 evening concert are as much as $2, which will translate 100 years later to almost $30. They'll be just $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children in 2019. By then you'll be able to get them online at mct.org, by phone at 728-7529, or at the door if there are any left.
School will be out for the day, so that shouldn't be an issue. If you miss it this time you'll have only yourself, Monday Night Football or maybe the Senior Fun Bowling League at Westside Lanes, to blame.