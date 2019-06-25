BEAVERTAIL HILL — Once there was a king who reigned over all the Clark Fork River Valley.
This was long ago, even before the Anaconda Company did.
John Willard told about it in a wonderful book from 1964, published during Montana’s territorial centennial.
A former Helena newspaperman, Willard was spokesman for the Montana Railroad Association when he assembled “Adventure Trails in Montana” and stuffed it with stories like “Flat-Tailed Monarch.”
He didn’t cite his source, other than to say it was a legend about “Beaver Tail Hill” between Clinton and Bearmouth, as told to “the Indians” by beavers.
It’s likely Willard learned the tale from another journalist-turned-railroad publicist, Henry Jacob Winser. Upon the completion of the Northern Pacific Railroad in 1883, Winser wrote a guidebook called “The Great Northwest.”
He didn’t say where he got the story either, but he devoted a page-plus to “Beaver Hill — A Legend.”
It’s fun to contemplate as you buzz up and over the hill at 80 mph (or so); or drop a line at Beavertail Pond, or sit by a campfire at the state park nestled in the trees along the river.
Once there was no hill here, just an expansive meadow occupied by beavers. The king beaver’s name was Skookum, and he faced an insurrection, as kings are wont to do.
Skookum lived far upriver at Big Warm Springs Mound, a cone more than 40 feet high built up from the mineral deposits of bubbling 180-degree thermal waters. The natural oddity gave the Deer Lodge Valley and the town of Warm Springs their names.
The rebellion came from downstream, where the king’s subjects had decided they weren’t his subjects any more.
Skookum, wrote Willard, “gathered all his loyal followers from the Little Blackfoot, Tincup Creek, Dog Creek and all the other tributaries.”
They met the rebels here on the plain, and the king demanded “they pay their accustomed tribute and renew their allegiance,” said Winser.
The insurgents refused. They owned the river below, all the way to the sea, a much longer stretch than that above. And they far outnumbered Skookum’s loyalists.
“This forced the old king to play his aces, and send for all beavers living under his reign,” Willard wrote.
They scooped out what’s now Cramer Creek gulch and built a wall. In one night Beavertail Hill sprung up, “and so completely dammed up the river that not a drop of water could get through,” Winser related.
“The king vowed he would run the waters across the divide to the Missouri,” chipped in Willard, 80 years later.
“When the rebellious beavers below saw the water run by and the river bed dry up, they hastened to make peace, paid their tribute (internal revenue tax perhaps), and renewed their former allegiance.” (Winser)
King Skookum directed the south end of the dam to be removed. The dirt was piled on top of the hill to resemble “a crouching beaver for all to see up and down the river.” (Willard)
“Ever since that time the river has run ‘unvexed to the sea,’” Winser wrote, channeled a phrase Abraham Lincoln had used 20 years earlier upon receiving word the last Confederate bastion on the Mississippi River, the “Father of Waters,” had fallen.
“The Indians who first settled up the valley got this legend from the beavers, their cousins, more than a thousand years ago; for in those ancient times they could converse together,” Winser reported.
That lasted, added Willard in 1965, "until some young and reckless Indians (Winser called them 'treacherous') killed … the beavers, for their furs, and the animals solemnly vowed never again to speak to an Indian."
Said Winser, the beavers "have steadfastly kept their word."