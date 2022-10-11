‘A better tomorrow’: Blackfeet, CSKT receive $74.8M for internet infrastructure

PABLO — Dozens of people crowded into the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council chambers for an announcement regarding what the vice-chairman said would mark a “whole new beginning for our people.”

Margaret Gutierrez, acting deputy chief of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, revealed that the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Blackfeet Nation would receive a total of $74.8 million for high-speed internet service, which will be available to users for little to no cost.

Funding for the project was made possible through President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which supports grant programs that build high-speed internet infrastructure and address digital equity and inclusion needs in underserved communities.

About 66% of households on the Blackfeet Reservation and 76% of homes on the Flathead Reservation have a broadband internet subscription, according to U.S. Census data. However, those connections often lack the robust capacity needed for video conferencing, telemedicine or social media connections. The problem is especially acute in homes where children might be attending remote school classes while parents need heavy-duty internet for work.

According to Gutierrez, the project will connect 927 unserved homes on the Flathead Reservation and 4,482 unserved homes on the Blackfeet Reservation. As of Tuesday the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has invested $1.3 billion in 94 tribal entities to connect 42,569 tribal homes.

Chuck Reese, an infrastructure administrator for the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes, said the project — which has a two-year timeline — will feature hybrid fiber and wireless connectivity. That involves laying 300 miles of fiber-optic cable and servicing at least 55 institutions and community hubs, such as schools, libraries and clinics.

He said iConnect, at 110 E. Broadway in Missoula, will be the “internet hotel” for the Flathead Reservation. Homes will receive a client device, similar to a modem, which will allow users to tap into the network, wirelessly or not.

Reese doesn’t anticipate frequent public announcements and updates, as “the main goal is to get the project underway as efficiently as possible.”

He said there will be local announcements when community participation and awareness are needed, particularly for device installation.

On the Blackfeet Reservation, Siyeh Communications, the tribal telecommunications business, will install the internet infrastructure, replacing copper telephone lines with high-speed fiber-optic cable.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Chairman Tom McDonald called the announcement “great news.”

“What did the pandemic demonstrate to us?” McDonald asked the audience. “It demonstrated how much we’re not provided equal access to health care, technology and all things that are critically important and are the norm outside of our reservation.”

COVID-19 disproportionately infected and killed Native Americans in Montana. And as many schools adopted remote learning and doctor’s offices incorporated telehealth, many people living on reservations struggled to connect.

Misty Kuhl, the Montana director of Indian Affairs, said calling the project a game-changer would be a “gross understatement.”

“This moment is key in unlocking more freedom for our people,” Kuhl said.

Lauren Monroe Jr., vice-chair of the Blackfeet Nation Tribal Business Council, agreed.

“(This) helps our people continue forward, which is what our ancestors always fought for — a better tomorrow,” he said.