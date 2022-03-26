'A bright future': Afghan refugee shares journey of resettlement in Missoula

Sitting in his new house on a quiet street in Missoula, Sakha decompresses after a long day of work. In his living room, his 3-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter climb over him, vying for attention.

Sakha, his wife and two children left a northern province of Afghanistan last fall and have since found a new home in Missoula.

“I am a generation of war," Sakha said. "I was born and I was raised during the war in Afghanistan."

EDITOR'S NOTE Sakha's quotes were given through a Dari translator for this story.

Since U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan in August, 99 Afghans have resettled through the International Rescue Committee's Missoula’s office, Director Eamon Fahey said. He anticipates receiving another 15 to 18 Afghans into Montana during the second phase of the Afghan Placement and Assistance Program.

Sakha worked at a government organization targeted by the Taliban. When his family got news of the group’s resurgence in their home country, they immediately took their kids to the Kabul airport to evacuate.

When they arrived at the airport, U.S. troops qualified Sakha and his family as vulnerable people and potential Taliban targets, starting the resettlement process. But they still had to wait outside the gates for two days as scenes of chaos unfolded in and around the Kabul airport. They spent another day inside the terminal before they finally boarded their plane.

Long road to Montana

Sakha and his family flew almost 10,000 miles: from Kabul to Qatar, from Qatar to Germany (where they paused their travels for about 10 days) and from Germany to a U.S. military base in New Jersey. Here, the family went through a vaccination and medical screening process.

Sakha does not use his full name in this story for fear of retaliation from the Taliban against his family who are still in Afghanistan.

Sakha said his son wasn’t aware of what was happening during the evacuation. At 6, his daughter could tell something was wrong from the chaos.

“She knew we were trying to save our lives,” he said. “There was some shooting and explosions going on, and we covered the kids' eyes and ears so they didn’t see and hear what was going on.”

Sakha had traveled outside of Afghanistan previously. For the rest of his family, this was the first time leaving their home country.

In Germany, Sakha said he and his wife were provided two small meals a day. They would skip their second meals, and ration them for the kids.

When they got to New Jersey, Sakha’s family spent about a month living among many other refugees. They were given a choice of relocation sites, one of which was Missoula. Moving to Big Sky Country would expedite the process off the military base, and Sakha wanted to get his family to a new home as quickly as possible.

Once they arrived in Montana, Sakha’s family worked with the IRC in Missoula to find housing. The four bounced around from hotels to temporary housing before landing in a two-bedroom apartment in the South Hills. Since then, they've settled into a spacious single-family home they're renting in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood.

A bright future

Sakha has found a job at a local health store in town, where he starts work at 6 a.m. and gets home in the late afternoon. He’s procured a driver’s license and recently purchased a car for his family. Both of Sakha’s kids attend school in town.

The family misses their home, but Missoula’s geography reminds the family of their native country, Sakha said. Its weather and mountains that stretch for miles aren’t too different from the climate in northern Afghanistan.

Sakha still has family back home whose well-being weighs on his mind: "I have constant worry about their safety and security."

His family has connected with a few other Afghan families living in Missoula.

“At the beginning it was very tough,” he said. “There aren’t many Afghan families here and we were one of the first to arrive.”

Sakha and his wife have connected with the few other Afghans in Missoula. This community support has helped with the adjustment, especially when they gather for meals to cook Afghan food.

“Transition is not an easy job," he said. "We were even thinking of going back at one point — it was extremely difficult."

His family is already looking to their future in Montana — his wife is pregnant with their third child, and Sakha has ambitions to work for a U.S. government agency down the road.

“I see a bright future for my kids here,” he said.

