Hard not to shed at least a little tear of nostalgia for the imminent closing of the J.C. Penney store in Missoula's Southgate Mall.
It’s been a fixture in Missoula since the spring of 1915 — for 64 years downtown and the last 40-plus at the mall.
Penney's first appearance in the Missoulian was a large ad on Page 10 on April 15, 1915. The new store at 123 East Main St. had “Good Grade Gingham” for 5 cents a yard and men’s spring and summer suits ranging in price from $9.90 to $16.50. “Nothing higher.”
The store was better-known as the Golden Rule, James C. Penney’s preference since he established the first one at Kemmerer, Wyoming, in 1902. Missoula was No. 81 of what would become well over 2,000 Penney stores and affiliates in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Europe.
Penney, the man, changed the name to J.C. Penney and Co., Inc., on Jan. 1, 1919, “to protect the public against deception and to maintain our own identity and reputation for honest methods.” Apparently, other stores with Penney’s stamp approval were calling themselves Golden Rules as well.
The five-year stint of the first manager at Missoula’s Penney & Co. store was tinged by heartbreak. Joseph Llafet quickly became active in civic organizations but his life was changed on May 4, 1917, when his 11-year-old son Maurice drowned in a slough of the Clark Fork River some 100 feet west of the Van Buren Street Bridge. The tragedy spurred Llafet and Missoulian and Missoula Sentinel editor Martin Hutchens to mount a drive for a municipal swimming pool. The effort was delayed during World War I, but on Aug. 9, 1920, a pool 40 by 120 feet — the largest in Montana — was opened on Pattee Street.
By then, however, Llafet had lost his wife as well. Mabel Llafet was just 34 years old when she died Aug. 27, 1919, after a long illness. She left three small children. Llafet resigned from Penney’s in July 1920, a month before the pool opened. His assistant, Glenn Prather, replaced him.
In 1923, Prather sat down with Hutchens and explained the “J.C. Penney way” that spurred such radical growth of stores around the West. He said the manager of each store was one-third owner and had the privilege of establishing another store. The manager of No. 2 store was sold a third interest in it. Manager No. 1 retained another third, and the rest belonged to the corporation. If manager No. 2 opened a third store, all three managers owned a third interest and it remained J.C. Penney in name only.
Business was good in Missoula. Expansions at the Penney's on East Main in what’s now the Radio Central Building quadrupled the store’s retail space. But Prather was looking for more. In early July, 1930, Penney's moved to 127 N. Higgins, across the alley to the north of the Florence Hotel.
It would be home for the next 49 years, with a couple of interruptions. A fire on March 2, 1942, closed the doors and prompted a complete remodel of the interior. It drew a crowd... fire drew a crowd as police and helpers removed records from the second floor through the windows above the marquee. But that throng didn’t compare to another one just 16 days later, when manager Stanley Newmack and staff held a fire sale.
Newmack hired 100 extra sales people in anticipation. An estimated 700 to 800 crowded on the sidewalk and street outside in anticipation of the 10 a.m. opening. Police Chief Harry Smith said the sidewalk and street had to be roped off “to avoid accidents in highly congested area.”
Newmack was still in charge eight years later when a $250,000 fire reduced the Penney’s store to ruins. The 13-hour fire started on a Saturday night, Nov. 11, 1950. The store moved temporarily at 618 South Higgins, the building that houses Board of Missoula today. It moved back to a new store on its old North Higgins location in February 1952.
“Welcome back home!” an ad placed by the Missoula Mercantile across the street cried on Feb. 21, 1952.
And there Penney's remained, throughout the ‘50s, ‘60s to two months short of the 1980s. Even as the new Sears store opened in Phase I of the Southgate Mall on July 12, 1978, the district manager of J.C. Penney confirmed rumors that his store would join the nationwide trend to malls.
The mall Penney's had a soft opening on Sunday, Nov. 4, 1979. That, manager Jack Ures said, would allow the 110 new employees joining his 30 holdovers from the downtown store to “practice a little with real people.”
According to a story by Missoulian staff writer Dan Doyle, the new digs offered 3½ times more floor space — 72,500 square feet compared to 22,000. Only Hennessey's, at 82,000 square feet, was bigger in the mall.
Flash forward to 2020. Penney’s corporate office announced on Jan. 17 it planned to close its Missoula store and five others across the nation in April.
It’s only coincidence that first local store opened in April 105 years ago. On that Thursday the Missoulian reported that a German zeppelin raid on England had failed. The U.S. marked the 50th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. And the new Golden Rule/J.C. Penney Co. store philosophized on one side of its large ad: "Value is the true test of cheapness." On the other: "Merit is the trademark of our success."
Farewell, J.C. Penney. It’s been good to grow old with you.