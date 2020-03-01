'A certain amount of risk': Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue takes it

SEELEY LAKE — Heavy, wet snowflakes blew into the groomer's headlight beams and struck the windshield like sticky amoebas as Tim Hoag peered through them, seeking any sign of life.
“It was a crappy, crappy night,” Hoag recalled. “Visibility was bad.”
Several hours had passed since Missoula County 911 received a report of four snowmobilers lost during a wicked storm outside Seeley Lake, activating the Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue unit. Hoag, chief of the unit, says today he wouldn’t send out one of the volunteers on any mission he wouldn’t undertake himself, and that night he proved it.
Temperatures were sitting around 30 degrees and the rain was coming down in sheets. Hoag and three other volunteers had attempted to locate the four snowmobilers from Butte but had no luck. So Hoag took his chances in the unit’s snow groomer, which could churn through the mashed-potato snow to higher elevations where the group of snowmobilers had taken shelter in a storm. They had fleeting cell phone service and sent a text, but said their fire was faltering, Hoag recalled. But he also knew the groomer could only get so far before Hoag himself might cross into danger.
“There’s a certain amount of risk and you put yourself in harm’s way. But you have to know where you draw the line. And since I’ve been chief, I’ve never asked anybody to do something I wouldn’t do myself,” Hoag said.
“And just about when we got to the point of, ‘I don’t want to keep going in this groomer anymore,’ I just happened to look over and see their light. It was cold enough, and those guys were soaked. … Their fire wasn’t going so good and they were in trouble.”
The snowmobilers were able to punch through the snow to Hoag’s groomer and eventually get back down to their vehicles, cold and wet but very much safe and sound. The rescue crew had been called out around 4 p.m. that day. Hoag remembers arriving home around 3 a.m.
The Seeley-Swan area is synonymous with outdoor recreation, drawing people down to its rivers and lakes and up into its mountain ranges throughout the year. A winter like this one, with mild temperatures and unforeseen snowstorms, is especially unpredictable when coupled with newer, more powerful snowmobiles that can get people deeper into treacherous terrain.
This winter has been busy for the unit, made up entirely of volunteers. They assisted divers in the recovery of 80-year-old Doug Pewitt, who drowned when his vehicle went into Salmon Lake on Feb. 10. The first snowmobile rescue came at Lake Dinah on Dec. 5, and trouble has persisted in the area through the New Year. Two snowmobilers were killed in an avalanche there on New Year’s Day. Another rider was injured there less than two weeks later. Sheriff T.J. McDermott commended the Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue team in January for their efforts in the New Year's Day recovery, as well as the citizens and Missoula County Search and Rescue crew who assisted.
"The unit has been so busy this year," Missoula County spokeswoman Brenda Bassett said of the Seeley-Swan team. "For them to endure the conditions they did (on New Year's Day), it shows so much that they care, because they are volunteers."
This year also marks 10 years since the Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue volunteer squad became its own sanctioned crew under the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, previously a division of the Missoula County Search and Rescue unit. But men and women of the Seeley-Swan area have joined the local search team much longer than that, for nearly four decades. Those in the current ranks who spoke to the Missoulian said they volunteer to give back to the community that affords them a life in this wild place.
Their numbers include business owners, retired Forest Service workers, timber mill workers, a dock builder, an executive director of a nonprofit, EMTs, Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies and more.
“We have no prerequisites,” said Gerry Connell, former Seeley-Swan Search chief and current volunteer member. “You walk in and sit down and you’re part of a club. For the most part, bring the desire, and that’s enough.”
Connell, 76, retired from the paper mill in Missoula in 2005 and is in his 39th year of search and rescue. The unit's shop next to the airport just outside of town, which houses the unit’s equipment, vehicles and meeting space, bears his name. He shares a lot with the other members, particularly a deep relationship with the outdoors.
You have free articles remaining.
“Because of snowmobiling, years and years ago I got a real firsthand knowledge of that backcountry between Lincoln and Arlee,” he said. “So coming to search and rescue was pretty natural.”
Hoag, 50, is a self-employed contractor, which means he can swap out his tool bag for his search and rescue go-bag to head out on a call. Hoag has also motored around the hills around Seeley Lake for the last 30 years, hunting, fishing and watching as his kids grow up in the woods doing the same. Six or seven years ago, someone at the lumber yard asked him in passing why he wasn’t out looking for two lost snowmobilers. He signed up the next day.
“If I was out there something happened to me, I would want somebody out there trying to help me out, or my son or anyone,” he said. “We’ve all almost been there, whether out in the woods or just on a ladder. You plan for a great day and sometimes it doesn’t go great.”
While the snowmobiles of 2020, which make snowmobiles of 40 years ago look like lawnmowers, may get beginners deeper into the terrain than previous years, Hoag hopes introducing new technology to the unit will assist where institutional knowledge of the area can’t overcome harsh conditions. New radios could mean communicating with a party in need of help without someone setting up a relay, he said.
Running the local crew sounds a lot like a part-time job, with monthly trainings, monthly meetings, administrative work. Ken Brochu, a five-year volunteer member, maintains the search and rescue vehicles, boats and snowmobiles. He’s now semi-retired after 38 years in the auto industry in a town outside Detroit, Michigan. He came west much of the last 30 years on backpacking and mountaineering trips. Brochu has scaled Denali, also known as Mount McKinley and universally known as the highest peak in North America.
After semi-retirement landed him in Seeley, Brochu read a post in the Seeley Swan Pathfinder newspaper calling for volunteers.
“It’s nice to be able to use what you’ve learned to help,” he said. “It’s nice when you can save people. The recovery part sucks.”
Last year, Brochu and other members of the search and rescue crew found a hiker who had died suddenly on the trail. The hiker’s dog had stayed with the body for several days, Brochu said.
“I think he was doing what he loved,” Brochu said. “It stuck with me because I’m out there a lot doing what I love to do.”
At its February meeting, the crew set out the upcoming training schedule. A week earlier, crews recovered a local man and his Subaru from Salmon Lake, and Hoag believes ice diving training is in order. He’s hoping to get divers from the sheriff’s office involved; he thought they did a particularly skilled job during the incident on Salmon Lake.
The crew does not have any certified divers among its members. John Anders, 68, once held the role, but no longer can dive because of ear problems, he said. Anders was part of the original group that was formally brought into the sheriff's search and rescue team in 1978. Born and raised in Seeley, Anders worked for the Forest Service and later for the Pyramid Mountain Lumber company there. Along with search and rescue, he was an EMT from for nearly 20 years.
"Being raised here, I know the area," he said.
After searching and rescuing on a volunteer basis for nearly 40 years, Anders can't really quantify how much of that time has been spent on search and rescue operations. He has seen a lot of people come and go from the unit, and said the community, like many small towns in post-timber industry world, is changing. The recreation opportunities have expanded, and the machines are taking people into places Anders doesn't think they should be.
"You can fix stupid," he said. "But then you gotta have a funeral."
In other cases, it can be harder to peg blame on the party in need of help. Pewitt, whose car went through the ice on Salmon Lake, was battling Alzheimer's, the Seeley Swan Pathfinder reported. He was from Seeley Lake. The site where his car went through the ice can be seen from U.S. Highway 83 heading into town.
About a week before the recovery, Hoag pointed to a "thank you" card on the bulletin building in the search and rescue shop, handwritten by the four Butte snowmobilers he found on that wet, miserable night in the groomer. He still has the texts from two of them on his cell phone, a reminder of what the volunteerism is worth.