'A certain amount of risk': Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue takes it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Because of snowmobiling, years and years ago I got a real firsthand knowledge of that backcountry between Lincoln and Arlee,” he said. “So coming to search and rescue was pretty natural.”

Hoag, 50, is a self-employed contractor, which means he can swap out his tool bag for his search and rescue go-bag to head out on a call. Hoag has also motored around the hills around Seeley Lake for the last 30 years, hunting, fishing and watching as his kids grow up in the woods doing the same. Six or seven years ago, someone at the lumber yard asked him in passing why he wasn’t out looking for two lost snowmobilers. He signed up the next day.

“If I was out there something happened to me, I would want somebody out there trying to help me out, or my son or anyone,” he said. “We’ve all almost been there, whether out in the woods or just on a ladder. You plan for a great day and sometimes it doesn’t go great.”

While the snowmobiles of 2020, which make snowmobiles of 40 years ago look like lawnmowers, may get beginners deeper into the terrain than previous years, Hoag hopes introducing new technology to the unit will assist where institutional knowledge of the area can’t overcome harsh conditions. New radios could mean communicating with a party in need of help without someone setting up a relay, he said.