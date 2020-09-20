A choke and a smile: Time for smoke to bid adieu

All these decades later, we can’t imagine that smoke. Or maybe we can.

Aug. 21, 1910, was a Sunday.

The Missoulian weather summary for Aug. 22: “No sky, no sun — unless a pale, red ball in the sky could be called a sun — no mountains; nothing except the smell of smoke and a steady rain of cinders. That was the weather. The heat, such as it was, went unnoticed in the excitement ... There were predictions of rain from the hopeful, but the only clouds, apparently, were the clouds of yellow smoke. The forecast gives no promise of relief.”

It was an August-like 85 degrees that Monday, with a low of 55.

At midnight Tuesday, a railroad man fairly screamed into the telephone to a reporter, “It is 23 above at Blossburg and snowing like h- - l!”

Beyond the profanity and mistargeted simile was unbridled excitement. Blossburg was at the mouth of Mullan Tunnel, high on the Continental Divide, and the snow (snow!) was heading west. By daybreak Wednesday there was a foot of the white stuff in Blossburg and rain in the valleys from Kalispell to the upper Bitterroot. The snow at Garrison and Drummond was very heavy and the wind was blowing hard.