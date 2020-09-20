A choke and a smile: Time for smoke to bid adieu

Smoke.
Smoke, smoke.
Smoke that chokes.
Wildfire smoke that cloaks these mountain valleys. Smoke that turns the sun red, or appears to, day after day.
Smoke that dulls the senses, makes it hard to focus or to write a decent lead-in to a look back on those glorious times when the damnable, omnipresent stuff finally cleared from the skies of western Montana.
Remember the 2017 fires? In particular the Lolo Peak and Seeley Lake/Rice Ridge fires that claimed lives and obscured the West with smoke for days on end, well into September?
Remember the euphoria we felt when the rains came, the fires were snuffed and the smoke went away?
Me either. But it must have happened.
For some reason, clearing skies after a major fire season don’t rise to the level of news these days.
Which brings us to August 1910, where most discussions of humongous wildfire seasons end up.
Good books have been written about the Big Burn, the Big Blowup, the Great Fire, the Great Fires of 1910, “when the mountains roared.”
Modern researchers and chroniclers at the time described the devastation wrought when a series of fires in northern Idaho and western Montana merged into a ferocious blaze with hurricane-like winds on Aug. 20 and 21. It burned 3 million acres, took either 86 or 87 lives and, as the Forest Service put it, “killed enough timber to fill a freight train 2,400 miles long.” (Locomotive: Seattle; caboose: Manhattan Island).
All these decades later, we can’t imagine that smoke. Or maybe we can.
Aug. 21, 1910, was a Sunday.
The Missoulian weather summary for Aug. 22: “No sky, no sun — unless a pale, red ball in the sky could be called a sun — no mountains; nothing except the smell of smoke and a steady rain of cinders. That was the weather. The heat, such as it was, went unnoticed in the excitement ... There were predictions of rain from the hopeful, but the only clouds, apparently, were the clouds of yellow smoke. The forecast gives no promise of relief.”
It was an August-like 85 degrees that Monday, with a low of 55.
At midnight Tuesday, a railroad man fairly screamed into the telephone to a reporter, “It is 23 above at Blossburg and snowing like h- - l!”
Beyond the profanity and mistargeted simile was unbridled excitement. Blossburg was at the mouth of Mullan Tunnel, high on the Continental Divide, and the snow (snow!) was heading west. By daybreak Wednesday there was a foot of the white stuff in Blossburg and rain in the valleys from Kalispell to the upper Bitterroot. The snow at Garrison and Drummond was very heavy and the wind was blowing hard.
“The mountains were white with snow,” the Missoulian reported, “and just before sunrise at Missoula it was an almost typical winter scene to look up old Hell Gate canyon, or, eliminating the foreground, to gaze at Lolo peak where it was learned later in the day that 12 inches of snow fell.”
The lower Flathead Reservation got a “great white blanket” that averaged 4 inches thick.
“Equally as general was the quitting of the downpour and 9 o’clock yesterday found the sky clearing and the sun attempting to smile through the smoke,” the Thursday (Aug. 25) Missoulian said. “It made out pretty well in Missoula, and the atmosphere here all day was noticeable for its freshness …”
You can breathe in that fresh air from 110 years away.
Editor Arthur Stone ran into an ebullient Missoula Mayor Andrew Logan that morning.
“This is one of your million-dollar rains,” the mayor said, as Stone reported in his "Caught On the Run About Town" column. "I never expected to be perfectly satisfied with a snowstorm in August but this is a time when I am glad to see it.”
The sentiment was shared “by a good many people,” Stone wrote. “The rain and snow had put an entirely new appearance upon things in this locality, and the sunshine which followed the storm shone through a clear atmosphere.
“Missoula renewed her acquaintance with Old Sol and found him as genial as he used to be before he acquired the smoke habit and withdrew himself.”
Stone described what he called the sunshine’s magical effect.
“Business quickened. Smiles were numerous. Hope succeeded discouragement and the whole world looked brighter. The shower didn’t last long, but it was a hummer while it was working and it accomplished effective results.”
