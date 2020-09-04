A flight to fancy: Children of WWII bomber pilot get a ride to remember

“I got lots of pictures of all the instruments. I did feel a real direct connection to the plane,” Barbara said.

Her brother squeezed through a crawlway to spend much of the flight in the bombardier’s cramped nose compartment. It gave him a supreme view as Doyle maneuvered “Maid in the Shade” over the saddle of Mount Jumbo and up the Clark Fork Valley at a mere 1,000 feet. The route took the bomber past Barbara and Dick Komberec’s home at Bearmouth, and over the John Long Mountains to the cemetery on a hillside overlooking Flint Creek.

Barbara said she didn’t realize at first what Doyle was doing when he banked left even lower and dipped a wing above the rows of trees in the small graveyard.

“But then somebody, I think it was Dick, said he’s waving, so that was pretty cool,” she said.

They were close enough to clearly distinguish the side-by-side graves of her parents under a lone fir.

The return trip took them north over Drummond and the house above the Highway 1 bridge that Mac and Marge Enman built in 1974 after selling the ranch.