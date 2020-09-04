A flight to fancy: Children of WWII bomber pilot get a ride to remember

NEW CHICAGO — The throb of a low-flying bomber rattled the lower Flint Creek Valley early Friday morning. Its mission wasn’t meant to wake the dead, but to pay tribute to them.
The Commemorative Air Force’s B-25J Mitchell, in Missoula this week 75 years after the formal Japanese surrender in World War II, made a sentimental journey to and around the Valley Cemetery south of Drummond.
The remains of Malcolm “Mac” Enman, one of the U.S. Army Air Corps' premier bomber pilot commanders, have been buried there since his death in 1977. The ashes of Enman's wife, Marge, the woman who inspired him to christen his war plane “Miss Montana,” joined him there after her death last December.
“As soon as we saw the cemetery I got tears in my eyes,” admitted Barbara (Enman) Komberec.
Komberec and her brother, Jay Enman, are both in their 70s. Until Friday, neither had flown in a B-25, the kind of aircraft their father piloted on 55 missions and for 265 combat hours in the Pacific theater before either was born.
Mac Enman earned the Distinguished Flying Cross with a cluster, the Air Medal with five oak leaf clusters and a fistful of other medals and ribbons for his efforts. He came home to raise a family and cattle at the Helmville Junction east of Drummond.
“He never talked about it,” Jay Enman said of his father's war heroics. “Until we had a family reunion up in Kalispell (in the 1980s), I didn’t know he was an ace.”
The brother-and-sister ride on “Maid In the Shade” was a gift from Barbara’s son Eric Komberec, who was busy Friday flying retardant planes in eastern Montana for Neptune Aviation as the fire season amped up in Montana. Komberec is president of the Museum of Mountain Flying at the Missoula airport, where “Maid in the Shade” has been on display since Monday.
On Friday, pilots Mike Doyle and Carl Randolph, along with the other crew from the Arizona-based Commemorative Air Force, began the first of four days of public rides. But first they fit in what might be called the Mac Enman Revival Flight.
“I can’t imagine the excitement, the memories and the emotions that were instantly activated for my mother and uncle when they climbed aboard that B-25 for the very first time,” Eric Komberec said in an email from Billings. “I’m sure it brought back vivid memories of long ago and a glimpse of just what my grandfather and his crew must have gone through the countless times he and his crew climbed aboard that plane with an uncertain fate.”
“I can’t imagine what it was like with people shooting at you,” Barbara said. “That’s what gets your adrenaline going, I guess.”
She sat up front on the 40-minute flight alongside her husband, a retired smokejumper pilot and commercial airline captain. Dick Komberec was one of the founders of the Museum of Mountain Flying 25 years ago and brought the now famous Johnson Flying Service DC-3/C-47 nicknamed “Miss Montana” back to Missoula in 2001.
“I got lots of pictures of all the instruments. I did feel a real direct connection to the plane,” Barbara said.
Her brother squeezed through a crawlway to spend much of the flight in the bombardier’s cramped nose compartment. It gave him a supreme view as Doyle maneuvered “Maid in the Shade” over the saddle of Mount Jumbo and up the Clark Fork Valley at a mere 1,000 feet. The route took the bomber past Barbara and Dick Komberec’s home at Bearmouth, and over the John Long Mountains to the cemetery on a hillside overlooking Flint Creek.
Barbara said she didn’t realize at first what Doyle was doing when he banked left even lower and dipped a wing above the rows of trees in the small graveyard.
“But then somebody, I think it was Dick, said he’s waving, so that was pretty cool,” she said.
They were close enough to clearly distinguish the side-by-side graves of her parents under a lone fir.
The return trip took them north over Drummond and the house above the Highway 1 bridge that Mac and Marge Enman built in 1974 after selling the ranch.
The story goes Mac Enman buzzed his hometown when he came home on leave in an attempt to impress Margery McRae. They married in California in 1943 when both were 19. Mac turned 20 on Feb. 3, 1944, in the midst of the battle for the Marshall Islands. It was one of three major campaigns in which he and “Miss Montana” participated.
“The first several missions they were flying at telephone pole height,” Barbara said. “And they lost a third of their crew each time.”
“Maid in the Shade” has her own war stories. She was based in Corsica in late 1994 and flew 15 bombing and strafing missions under the hand of various pilots in November and December 1944. This is a return visit to Missoula for the bomber in a year when the second iteration of “Miss Montana” has been grounded. She "rookied" last year after 18 years of inactivity with flights to Europe for the 75th anniversary of D-Day and to Germany for the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift, not to mention hurricane relief efforts to Florida and the Bahamas.
The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of air shows and commemorations the Museum crew planned to participate in with the DC-3/C-47.
Events such as this week's visit of “Maid In the Shade” and Friday’s special flight to New Chicago are important to the museum, Eric Komberec said, “to constantly be looking for that special aviation connection and bring families and random groups of people together, all of whom share that special passion and love for all things aviation.
“And there is no better way to bring back the sounds and smells of history than with a flying piece of art.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.