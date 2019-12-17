Lori Smithwick-Hann remembers Emma Lommasson well.
She was one of countless people in the orbit of Lommasson, the iconic University of Montana alum and employee who died Nov. 30, just 10 days shy of her 108th birthday. Smithwick-Hann’s link to Lommasson was through her grandfather Burly Miller, the longtime dean of men and chair of UM's Social Sciences department.
“I last went out to lunch with her two years ago now,” she recalled. “She told me stories about me when I was young.” A UM alum herself, Smithwick-Hann still fondly recalls “the way she presented herself with class and dignity and optimism.”
“Her joy of being around young people encouraged all of us to be involved with the next generation that was growing up.”
Smithwick-Hann came to UM’s campus from Kalispell Tuesday afternoon, joining more than 100 others in the University Center ballroom for a celebration of Lommasson’s life. The event gave members of the UM community and her own family the chance to remember the decades she dedicated to the university’s students.
“The circles of her care and her attention radiated out,” remembered her granddaughter Sandra Lommasson.
The daughter of Italian immigrants, Lommasson grew up in Sand Coulee near Great Falls. She graduated from UM with a degree in mathematics in 1933 and returned in 1937 for a master’s degree.
Mary Engstrom, wife of former UM president Royce Engstrom, recalled that while a graduate student working for mathematics professor N.J. Lennes, “Emma not only typed many mathematics textbooks, she created a teacher’s key for each of them on her own volition, knowing that K-12 teachers would appreciate them.” She also broke class taboos by nurturing a friendship with the Lennes’ housekeeper.
You have free articles remaining.
“Emma made everyone she interacted with feel like an important thread running through the fabric of her life,” Engstrom said.
In the decades after earning her master’s, Lommasson served as a flight instructor during World War II and, through various roles in the registrar’s office, guided generations of students through the labyrinth of college life. In time, the university named the Emma B. Lommasson Center and the Emma B. Lommasson Scholarship, and she met every University of Montana president from Charles Clapp in the early 1930s to Seth Bodnar today.
“Yes, she was a fan of the University of Montana. Yes she was a fan of the Griz, but from the very first time that I met her. … You got the sense that she was your biggest fan, that what she took joy in was seeing you succeed,” said Bodnar.
True to its name, the Celebration of Life had lighter moments. It ended with a performance of the Griz fight song that had attendees on their feet and clapping, and afterwards guests were treated to Lommasson's favorite dessert, carrot cake.
And speakers not only remembered Lommasson’s joyful, kind demeanor, but also her impeccable dress.
Sandra Lommasson described a photograph of her grandmother taken on Thanksgiving, two days before her death. She told the audience it was “Classic Emma:” She wore a lilac satin blouse, a cranberry jacket, a string of pearls and a Mona Lisa smile. And her hands rested in a meditative clasp.
“It’s a good way to go,” she said.
A funeral Mass was scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1400 Gerald Ave.