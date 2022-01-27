A guide to legal cannabis use in Montana

As of January 2022, Montanans got the green light on recreational marijuana sales for adults 21 and older. But what does that mean for the cannabis consumer?

Whether you’re a seasoned wake-and-baker, or just curious to step into a dispensary for a smell without the inhale, there’s some legal details you’ll want to learn before partaking in potential short-term memory loss.

How to buy?

There are hundreds of dispensaries, or marijuana retailers, across the state. However, recreational sales remain prohibited in counties where voters opposed Initiative 190. It remains illegal to sell marijuana in Montana without a specialized license.

Plan to bring cash and be asked for photo ID, as dispensaries face federal restrictions on banking. Also, sales are limited to 9 a.m.-8 p.m., so be sure to get the goodies early if you’re a midnight toker.

What to buy?

Many folks are most familiar with marijuana consumption in its combustible plant form. The typical "bud," or flower, is what’s commonly found in joints, pipes, and at the bottom of sandwich baggies everywhere. But there are many ways to imbibe, and each dispensary will offer its own variety of flower strains and other consumables.

Products such as edibles, oil, capsules and tinctures can be consumed without smoking. Extracts like hash, wax, dabs and more are concentrated from the psychoactive THC that remains when plant matter is removed. Everything sold is produced and tested (and taxed) in Montana.

How to carry?

It’s legal to buy it, it’s legal to own it, but it’s not always legal to carry it. For starters, each purchase is limited to one ounce of plant product, or equivalent in concentrates or edibles. Shoppers can mix-and-match, but everything must leave the store in a child-proof "exit bag" (often reusable).

There are further technicalities when it comes to transporting marijuana products. While in a motor vehicle, cannabis products must be in either unopened packaging, a locked glove box or other storage compartment, a trunk or luggage compartment, or essentially outside the car’s “passenger area.” Also, it’s against federal law to simultaneously possess a firearm and marijuana products.

Where to consume?

Although marijuana consumption has been legal in Montana since January 2021, there are restrictions on where everybody can get stoned. Public places, such as parks and sidewalks, are off-limits. This is especially notable on federal land or waters, such as any spot in our bountiful national parks system.

Similar to alcohol, it’s illegal to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana. A DUI can apply to marijuana intoxication, and officers may use probable cause to detain the driver for a blood test. As the technicalities surrounding marijuana legalization continue to evolve, your local law enforcement agency remains the best source for information.

Growing your own?

Yes, Montanans can now grow their own fields of green — as long as that field is not visible to the public, and contains no more than two mature marijuana plants and two seedlings. The cultivation must also be in a private residence and for private use.

This article is not intended as legal advice. For the full text of Montana’s cannabis laws, see HB0701 at https://bit.ly/MT-law-text.

