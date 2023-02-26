KALISPELL — Each morning Christy Novak starts her daily chores: feeding her horses, a donkey named Sugar and the ranch’s resident goat, Rocky Road. She then heads uphill to tend 48 Tibetan yaks and a one-ton camel named Carlos.

“I never thought I’d be doing this,” the ranch manager said. Novak joined Spring Brook about 20 years ago.

The 1,000-acre Spring Brook Ranch is home to Montana’s largest yak farm. The ranch breeds the yaks and cares for them before the animals are sent to a local processing facility to make artisan meats.

All of the animals are at ease as Novak makes her way through the herd, petting, scratching and describing the personalities of each individual yak. She also knows all 48 names off the top of her head.

“They’re unique – they have different personalities,” Novak said, adding she has relationships with each yak. With the exception of a few yaks that are over 20 years old, Novak has been with each animal for their whole lives.

“I swear I could teach them to sit,” Novak laughed.

Each of Spring Brook’s animals has a unique name, something Novak says she gives them after learning their individual personalities. Daisy, Mercedes and Pikachu are just a few of the animals that greet Novak each morning when she checks the herd.

“Every one of them (is) different,” she said.

Spring Brook sells yak meat to Flathead residents as well as a few restaurants around Kalispell. Hop’s Downtown Grill served a yak tenderloin earlier this month, and their menu also features a yak meat burger. The ranch also produces yak jerky, summer sausage and just about any type of food that can be made with cow meat.

Novak and Spring Brook owner Jim Watson emphasized the ranch prioritizes yak and herd health to breed the animals.

Novak talks with other yak farmers around the world, and has learned about yak care through that community. Trial and error and community input has led Spring Brook to establish an industry standard in yak care that’s followed by farmers around the globe.

“You don’t want to take away their history,” she explained. “Keep them wild. Even though they're domesticated, you don't want to take away the history of the yak.”

In the winter when the yak’s metabolism slows down, Novak feeds the 48 animals with a few 800-pound rolls of a grass and alfalfa mixture about twice a week.

Using a tractor, she unrolls the bails down a hill where the yaks can graze at their leisure. As soon as she starts picking the bails up the yaks flock to her when they realize that it’s feeding time. One particularly hungry yak dismantled part of a bail before Novak had the chance to fully lay it out.

The ranch has never lost animals to predators, Novak said, largely because the massive yaks can put a run on just about anything that might prowl onto the ranch, particularly bears and coyotes.

Summers are harsh for the yaks. But in the Montana winters, with recent temperatures plunging well below freezing, they thrive.

“They’re a hearty animal,” Novak said.

The 1,000-acre property includes residential houses, along with a large barn and several other buildings for caretaking.

Watson and his wife, Carol Bibler, inherited the ranch from Bibler’s parents in 2001. Watson didn’t have any experience handling yaks prior to Spring Brook, but had a lifetime of experience working in agriculture and with other livestock.

“You manage (yaks) not unlike how you would manage a cattle herd or bison,” Watson said.

Spring Brook was home to about 250 yaks in its heyday, and a herd of bison. As Watson, Bibler and Novak have gotten older, they’ve reduced the number of animals in their care.

“It’s a lifestyle,” Watson said. “There’s no end of something to do.”