A home that isn't: COVID exposes cracks in Flathead housing

RONAN — Aide Talamantes parked her minivan in front of her daughter’s apartment complex and readied herself to enter a home that was not her own.
But it was a safer one. Fewer people means less crowding means less chance of contracting COVID-19.
Sam Barnaby, Talamantes’ husband, caught the virus on Jan. 3. He thinks he got it from a customer at his workplace, Walmart. Talamantes caught it three days later. Within the week, the entire household was sick — their grandson, nephew and Barnaby’s brother.
A month later, after everyone recovered, Talamantes left with her grandson and moved in with her daughter, Christina Talamantes, and Christina’s 4-year-old. Barnaby and their nephew remained 23 miles away in Dixon, Montana.
The pandemic brought to light the severity of the housing situation on the Flathead Indian Reservation, particularly in regard to multigenerational living. High home prices and bureaucracy in home ownership on tribal lands over the decades have made multigenerational homes commonplace.
This has created a unique homelessness and unstable housing situation on reservations that existed before the pandemic.
“Homelessness here is different from Missoula,” said Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Housing Authority Executive Director Jody Perez. “[In Missoula] it can be seen in tents — it's visible. Ours is more silent, like couch-surfing. It’s harder to see.”
There are several ways to define “homelessness.” The Oxford Encyclopedia of Social Work defines it as a person who lacks a fixed house and regular residence, or someone having to rely on temporary living arrangements. It can also encompass overcrowding and trouble paying rent.
In Indian Country, households are more likely to welcome family members to live long-term rather than see them unsheltered. This often leads to single households with several generations under one roof. People who fit the Oxford definition of homelessness likely do not consider themselves such since they have a roof over their heads.
The pandemic has exacerbated the situation due to lack of social distancing and sanitation. A paper published by the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty in 2020 said that 10% of the national homeless population would be hospitalized for COVID-19 and up to four times more likely to require critical care.
“Homeless people are twice as likely to get hospitalized for COVID-19, they cannot even wash their hands,” Perez said.
To combat this issue, the CSKT allocated $6.2 million out of the $44.3 million received by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to address the housing situation on the Flathead reservation.
It purchased a handful of permanent housing projects, including seven manufactured homes for families needing housing, and 14 dwellings in a renovated hotel. The tribes also committed to upgrading infrastructure projects, including a section of their sewage and water system to support future housing.
In total, the tribes intend to provide 21 new dwellings.
Growing frustrated
Nolan Michel, a purchasing agent for the CSKT Housing Authority, oversaw the acquisition of the seven housing units and has helped with the project since it began in October.
Due to extensive and slow background checks, the homes have been waiting for their future tenants since Dec. 31, 2020. As of late March, the selected tenants were notified and started the moving process in April of 2021, four months after the homes were completed.
But Michel has a vision for these homes.
“I’m hoping that [the tenants] all have kids and develop a community around here,” he said. “Right now, it's not a great neighborhood.”
The scale of rent changes depending on the size of the home — $700 for a three-bedroom, $800 for a four-bedroom. Unlike the Morning Star Permanent Housing and most other Housing Authority homes, the rent for the modular homes cannot account for more than 30% of the tenant’s income, and is meant to transition families to purchase a home of their own.
The modular homes represent the new emphasis on supportive permanent housing. The department previously relied heavily on the use of temporary housing, but they found this method has failed to properly address the root causes of homelessness. This includes economic disparity, lack of mental health and addiction treatment services, racial inequality, lack of affordable housing and lack of health care, according to a report published by HUD in 2016.
“When you kick somebody out who is already unstable, it makes them more unstable. It doesn't fix the problem. It just makes it worse,” Perez said. “Now, instead of compliance it's about personal development.”
This is a solution for only seven families currently. Despite Barnaby being an enrolled member in the tribe, he and his family have been overlooked for housing time and again.
They are growing frustrated.
“You have all this money that is out there that is supposed to be helping us, not just Native but also anybody who is suffering from this pandemic who are living on the reservation,” Barnaby said. “It's not just for this clique over here and, oh, we will just forget about these hillbillies down the creek. No, it's about helping everyone.”
Nearly 33% of tribal homes across the nation are overcrowded — six times the national average, according to a study by the National Healthcare for Homeless Council. The average time for a person to be on the housing waiting list is 41 months. Now during COVID-19, this waiting time could be turned from a frustrating wait to a deadly delay. Currently, there are 49 candidates on the housing list for the modular homes, and the Talamantes family is among them.
'We really tried to isolate'
Houses require infrastructure. The CSKT Housing Authority set aside $3 million to upgrade a failing water and sewage system at Kicking Horse, Montana, where two of the new buildings are going up. The project initially started to provide sewage and running water to establishments that would be converted to homes for people experiencing unstable housing.
But the acquisitions fell through due to time constraints. Instead, the Housing Authority decided to use assets on land where the system was redone. They moved several departments to that area to promote social distancing, and have plans to build 13 homes in the area that would rely on the rebuilt system.
Heather Mitchell lives in a four-bedroom house off a long stretch of dirt road on the Flathead Reservation. The Mission Mountains loom over the house situated on the valley floor. This house — and the camper — acts as the home for Heather, her son, her sister, three nephews, a brother and her mother.
Her sister has asthma. Her brother has diabetes. Her mother has a chronic lung disease. Although COVID-19 never penetrated their household, it has been a near-crippling thought to its members.
“We really tried to isolate, but we were expecting to have to deal with the consequences of [COVID] anyways,” Mitchell said. “It was scary. I was so scared of bringing it to the household.”
Missoulian reporter Rob Chaney contributed to this story.