A home that isn't: COVID exposes cracks in Flathead housing

“When you kick somebody out who is already unstable, it makes them more unstable. It doesn't fix the problem. It just makes it worse,” Perez said. “Now, instead of compliance it's about personal development.”

This is a solution for only seven families currently. Despite Barnaby being an enrolled member in the tribe, he and his family have been overlooked for housing time and again.

They are growing frustrated.

“You have all this money that is out there that is supposed to be helping us, not just Native but also anybody who is suffering from this pandemic who are living on the reservation,” Barnaby said. “It's not just for this clique over here and, oh, we will just forget about these hillbillies down the creek. No, it's about helping everyone.”

Nearly 33% of tribal homes across the nation are overcrowded — six times the national average, according to a study by the National Healthcare for Homeless Council. The average time for a person to be on the housing waiting list is 41 months. Now during COVID-19, this waiting time could be turned from a frustrating wait to a deadly delay. Currently, there are 49 candidates on the housing list for the modular homes, and the Talamantes family is among them.

'We really tried to isolate'