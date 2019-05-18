Mike Hamlin doesn't live at the graveyard any more.
He grew up here in the 1960s, son of the widowed sexton, in the house across Turner Street from the front gate of Old St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Hamlin was a year out of Missoula Loyola High School when his father, Ed, retired and moved to Helena.
“Some of the kids would tease me: ‘Oh, you’re going to be over there taking care of the graveyard just like your dad,’” he recalled last week. “I’d go, ‘Like heck I am.’ But then as time went on …”
It has been almost 47 years since the fall of 1972 when Hamlin became his dad. He’s 66 now and contemplating an exit strategy of his own, albeit a gradual one that could take him close to the 50-year mark of cemetery supervision.
Mike and Mary raised their own family of three in the same house on Turner Street, owned by the Diocese of Helena, until Mary put her foot down.
“We moved out of here in '92 after my wife finally says you either buy me a house or build me a house, because I ain’t living here anymore,” Hamlin said with a chuckle.
It’s still his life and daily base of operations. Through the generosity of a donor, the house was remodeled last year into a modern office building.
It’s a busy time in the cemetery world. Snow’s gone, finally. Grass and weeds reach for the sky. Memorial Day’s a week away.
Hamlin and his small crew are scrambling to get both the old St. Mary Cemetery and the “new" one a few blocks away, vintage 1956, ready.
They're setting markers, sodding winter graves, trimming, weed-eating, spraying for dandelions, getting the water system up and running.
“The big start of it is we get several flower boxes from Caras (Nursery) that we place for all the families,” Hamlin said.
Mary Hamlin, a retired U.S. Postal Service supervisor, manages the Flower Box Care program. Families purchase the boxes from Caras, then pay a fee to the cemetery to water them three times a week between Memorial and Labor Day.
For that reason and others, there’ll be no slowdown in the weeks and months to come.
It’s part of a yearly cycle that Hamlin still embraces, even if, as he says, “I could push a wheelbarrow of dirt down the road a lot faster when I was 40.”
“I’ll be 67 in August, but I enjoy it, you know,” he said. “The families. The variety. Everything. There’s so much variety here.”
He calls a tall granite cross near the Sister of Providence graves “the hub of the cemetery.” On the front are the names of three World War I victims, on the side a list of a handful of families who he assumes were the donors of the cross. But no record can be found of their donation.
The old cemetery itself is a neighborhood hub.
“I can’t believe any more, with all the building going on on the Northside, how many people come to the cemetery and just walk,” he said. “It’s a nice place to visit.”
Of course, St. Mary Cemetery has layers of history. According to early skimpy records, the first burial was in 1874. The location of Susannah Welch’s grave has been lost to time, but over the following 155 years she was followed into the ground by Montana governors Frank Cooney and Joseph Dixon.
Cornelius “Baron” O’Keefe and his brother David are buried here. So are Peter and Mary Ronan, Peter and David Whaley, poet Richard Hugo, and victims of the Spanish influenza pandemic in 1918 and 1919.
Everywhere you look are headstones of Catholic family names like Cyr, Deschamps, Dussault, Flynn, Tabish and Reidy. Hamlin feels a connection to them all, said Elizabeth Tomlinson.
Tomlinson teamed with him 14 years ago to start a Stories and Stones history tour and is writing a history of the cemetery.
“While some of us were enjoying high school, the bodies of some of our now-silent classmates were being flown into Missoula County Airport from Vietnam,” Tomlinson said. “Most people have lost track of the memories. Mike knows the stories of those in St. Mary’s and never forgets the boys or their families.”
Indeed, Hamlin’s institutional memory of the cemetery is probably unprecedented in Montana. It dates back to 1961, when Ed Hamlin was a smelter worker in Anaconda looking for a new job after his wife passed away. Tom Geraghty was a funeral director in Missoula who told his friend they were looking for a cemetery supervisor at St. Mary.
Mike was going into second grade when the family moved to the house on Turner Street.
“I watered flower boxes when I was a kid, all those kinds of things for Dad,” he said. “I think the first time I ever dug a grave —I don’t know if I should say this — I was on a backhoe, probably 15 or 16 years old.”
His dad always had a pot of coffee perking and maple bars on the table when Geraghty would stop to visit after a funeral or the Trempers, the cemetery’s gas supplier, showed up.
As you'd expect, Hamlin knows these grounds intimately.
"After you’ve mowed around all these people all these years, I’ve got a general idea where you go,” he said. "I don't have to look it up."
But the connection goes deeper.
According to Tomlinson, Hamlin feels “his life’s work, and who he is, is for the Catholic families.”
“He becomes emotional when he talks about them,” she said. “The stories layer themselves with the generations, and Mike remembers them all.”