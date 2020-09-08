'A little shaky': MCPS superintendent talks tech issues, trustees get COVID update

Cindy Farr of the Missoula City-County Health Department gave an update to trustees and said cases of COVID-19 in the county remain stable, with active cases decreasing.

“We’re keeping a close eye on things as the university is back in school, as well as public and private (K-12) schools,” Farr said.

According to MCCHD, kids age 10-19 account for 25% of active cases in Missoula County, while 9% of active cases are in the 0-9 age range, as of Tuesday. In the past 30 days, Missoula County’s active case numbers have been cut in half, with more than 90 active cases reported on Aug. 10 and 33 active cases reported Tuesday.

Farr added only 1.4% of tests being done are coming back positive.

"That's really low and we would like to continue to see that number stay low."

Watson said the district and board of trustees needs to be consistent and predictable for parents, staff and students in terms of the next steps it takes.

“We just started the school year and the hybrid schedule is brand new for teachers,” he said, adding MCPS will stay in the hybrid model through at least Sept. 25. “Our job is to be conservative on how quickly we make moves in that hybrid model.”