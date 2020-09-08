'A little shaky': MCPS superintendent talks tech issues, trustees get COVID update

Missoula County Public Schools superintendent Rob Watson addressed technology issues during the Missoula Online Academy’s first day of school Tuesday at a board of trustees meeting the same night, saying he’s confident the problems will be resolved quickly.
“Obviously getting things kicked off was a little shaky today,” Watson said, referring to a widespread Zoom crash MCPS students and teachers experienced Tuesday. “Zoom crashed this morning and not just for us, but for schools across the country, and then it came back up shortly after that, but that was definitely a headache this morning with the Missoula Online Academy (MOA).”
The district saw a total of 1,960 students sign up for the MOA, or roughly 20 percent of the student population, Watson said. Forty-three percent of MOA students are from grades K-5, 24% are from grades 6-8 and 33% are high school students. In addition, around 11% of special education students are attending MOA, which Watson said is equivalent to the number of special education students district wide.
One of the main concerns for MOA, he said, is making sure students and parents have the correct login information when learning remotely.
“We’re confident with the team working on MOA, they’re doing a great job.”
Watson said the district is also in weekly communication with the health department regarding COVID cases at MCPS schools.
Cindy Farr of the Missoula City-County Health Department gave an update to trustees and said cases of COVID-19 in the county remain stable, with active cases decreasing.
“We’re keeping a close eye on things as the university is back in school, as well as public and private (K-12) schools,” Farr said.
According to MCCHD, kids age 10-19 account for 25% of active cases in Missoula County, while 9% of active cases are in the 0-9 age range, as of Tuesday. In the past 30 days, Missoula County’s active case numbers have been cut in half, with more than 90 active cases reported on Aug. 10 and 33 active cases reported Tuesday.
Farr added only 1.4% of tests being done are coming back positive.
"That's really low and we would like to continue to see that number stay low."
Watson said the district and board of trustees needs to be consistent and predictable for parents, staff and students in terms of the next steps it takes.
“We just started the school year and the hybrid schedule is brand new for teachers,” he said, adding MCPS will stay in the hybrid model through at least Sept. 25. “Our job is to be conservative on how quickly we make moves in that hybrid model.”
In terms of food service for students, Watson said the Office of Public Instruction and U.S. Department of Agriculture have updated a waiver to allow MCPS to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of eligibility. The waiver runs through Dec. 31.
“What we’ll do in next couple weeks is try to make sure that’s available to kids,” he said.
Trustees also approved a “routine” personnel report, which “reflects the current requests for personnel to be hired, leaves to be granted, retirements and resignations to be accepted, and terminations to be approved.”
The report includes several temporary positions for the Missoula Online Academy, as well as “backfill” positions funded by the CARES Act.
A grant application summary for $50,000 from the Office of Public Instruction to support a part-time Multi-Tiered System of Support consultant was also approved.
In addition, trustees voted to begin the process of filling the seat of trustee Michael Smith, who submitted a letter of resignation on Sept. 1. Smith was a K-12 trustee, serving both the elementary and high school districts.
“I do want to thank Mike Smith for his 10 years of service to the board. He’s always been an active and engaged trustee.” said board chair Marcia Holland.
The individual serving in this seat must reside within the Elementary District boundary, be a registered voter and ensure they do not have a conflict of interest, according to district policy. If the trustees do not appoint someone within 60 days, the vacancy will be filled by the superintendent. The trustee will serve until the next school election on May 4, 2021.
The board expects to post application materials for the vacant position by Thursday and set an application deadline for Friday, Sept. 18. At their Sept. 22 board meeting, trustees plan to discuss a mechanism for conducting interviews. Depending on how many applicants they receive, they’ll either schedule a special board meeting or plan to hold interviews during their first regular board meeting in October.
