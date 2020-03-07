'A lot of history': Cedar products biz owner retiring after 35 years

“There’s a lot of history here,” Denton said. Other than a short stint in Idaho for one year of high school and then college for marketing, Denton lived in Missoula his entire life. He cut back on the number of employees during the Great Recession but always found a way to make things work.

He said Roy Smith, his employee of 31 years, is a crucial part of the business and “goes along with the sale”.

“He is the business as much as I am,” Denton said. “It’s nice to be able to go away if I need to and have it in good hands.”

They got out of the hot tub business years ago, but Smith still goes on calls for hot tub repairs.

Spring is the busiest time of year, he said, and estimated that they'll sell hundreds of chairs and garden boxes in April.

"We're don't have an Internet presence at all," Denton said. "If we did, we wouldn't be able to keep up with demand."

All the cedar comes from mills in Idaho, and he buys it by the semi-load.

The business is for sale for $1.4 million, and Denton said he's hoping to find the right buyer.