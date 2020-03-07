'A lot of history': Cedar products biz owner retiring after 35 years

Using only what he refers to as “a dime and a prayer,” Mark Denton took a gamble and started a cedar products business on Third Street in Missoula in 1985.
“And it was more prayer than money when we started out,” he recalled.
But it worked. Today, 35 years later, he’s still at the same location looking back at a long and successful career. But he’s decided it’s finally time to retire and sell the business.
“We had a good run,” he said. “I’m turning 70 in about a month. It’s time to move on. I’ve lived in Missoula all my life, I know everybody here, and it’s time to start enjoying life.”
Cedar Products Unlimited is at 2135 S. Third St. W., and sells everything from handmade lawn chairs to garden boxes to decking. It’s actually as much of a manufacturing business as it is a retail business, because longtime employee Roy Smith works in the shop with Denton all winter, building the products from raw lumber.
Denton recalls how his whole family helped out with the business in the early days as they huddled around a pot-belly stove in the winter before the building was heated. His daughter Piper and son J.C. (now a lieutenant with the Missoula Police Department) worked there, as did his wife Verna before she passed away in 2014 after a battle with cancer.
“There’s a lot of history here,” Denton said. Other than a short stint in Idaho for one year of high school and then college for marketing, Denton lived in Missoula his entire life. He cut back on the number of employees during the Great Recession but always found a way to make things work.
He said Roy Smith, his employee of 31 years, is a crucial part of the business and “goes along with the sale”.
“He is the business as much as I am,” Denton said. “It’s nice to be able to go away if I need to and have it in good hands.”
They got out of the hot tub business years ago, but Smith still goes on calls for hot tub repairs.
Spring is the busiest time of year, he said, and estimated that they'll sell hundreds of chairs and garden boxes in April.
"We're don't have an Internet presence at all," Denton said. "If we did, we wouldn't be able to keep up with demand."
All the cedar comes from mills in Idaho, and he buys it by the semi-load.
The business is for sale for $1.4 million, and Denton said he's hoping to find the right buyer.
“I’m hoping to keep it a ‘ma and pa’ type of operation,” Denton said, “It’s a great location. There’s five city lots here. When they re-did Third Street, it really commercialized and made a nice business section here for us.”
The Coca-Cola bottling plant across the street recently relocated to a spot near the airport, and a church is moving into the old location on Third, so there are big changes ahead for the area. Denton said Coca-Cola actually gave him a great deal on the property, which was an old fire station, when he bought it 35 years ago.
"They really helped me out," he said. "Like I said, we started with a dime and a prayer."
Gene Mead is a longtime customer of the shop.
"I started buying from Mark when he was operating out of his home on Third Street," Mead said."That's about 40 years ago. I redid my house outside and inside and I've got a cabin, pretty much all cedar."
Mead said he appreciates Denton's integrity.
"He's honest," he said. "When you go in there you always get help or he answers your questions. He's real honest. he's been helpful for me. He's got a good sense of humor. I give him a little B.S. and he gives it right back."
Mead said he hopes the next buyer keeps it going in much the same way.
"He's old and everybody deserves to retire," Mead said. "I figured that out when I did it. He's been working hard and I'm hoping he gets somebody in there that keeps up his dedication."