We called her “Mrs. Archie Bunker” when she died.
That wasn’t fair, or even particularly accurate. It was Jean Stapleton of New York City who so adeptly played a scatter-brained Edith Bunker in the 1970s sitcom “All In the Family,” not Nancy Fields O’Connor of Missoula, Montana.
But the headline got a lot of clicks for the Missoulian after O’Connor passed away in November 2014 at age 84. For some reason, it still does.
Here at the Missoulian we receive weekly summaries of the 10 stories each of us wrote that attracted the most online attention. Five years later, the story of O’Connor’s death consistently ranks between 2 and 9 on mine.
Fields O’Connor lived most of her last 50 years in California as her husband became a household name for such television hits as “All In the Family,” and “In the Heat of the Night.” MeTV.com last year called Carroll O’Connor “one of TV history’s proudest talents.”
But Nancy Fields was Missoula through and through.
Her parents, Ralph and Hulda Miller Fields, were University of Montana graduates who married in 1927. Ralph was a civic leader who spent most of his 33-year Forest Service career in the regional office in Missoula. Hulda was a journalism major, the daughter of renowned turn-of-the-century American Indian photographer Frederick E. Miller. In later years, she and Nancy began collecting his scattered works, a project Nancy finished after her mother's death. In 2017 the family estate left some half a million Fred Miller photos to the Montana Historical Society in Helena.
Born Dec. 13, 1929, Nancy Fields was 7 years old when she first made the paper as a guest at Joan Rupp’s Halloween party on McLeod Avenue. According to Missoulian.newspapers.com, Fields appeared in the paper 200 more times before she became Mrs. Carroll O’Connor in 1951.
She was in the DeRea school of dance's annual "Kiddies Follies" at the Wilma in 1937, and at the birthday party of Betty Bell, “young daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.O. Bell of Keith avenue” when she was 10.
“The Okiciyapi Camp Fire group of the Roosevelt school is planning a Mother's day tea on May 17 at the home of Mrs. Ralph Fields,” the paper reported on May 9, 1943. “Nancy Fields is making the invitations and Bonita Sutliff the favors.”
Fields was art editor and classmate Al Ham photographer on a staff of the high school paper, the Konah, that earned an All-American ranking in three consecutive semesters. She was in John Lester's choir when the Church of the Holy Spirit presented "The Crucifixion" on Good Friday in 1946, and chaired the Interscholastic track meet dance for the Rainbow Girls in 1947.
The junior class at Missoula County High School presented the comedy "January Thaw" in February 1947.
"Nancy Fields, as the independent and wisecracking maid, 'brought down the house' on several occasions by handling her small part superbly," a Missoulian reviewer reported.
Fields and O’Connor met when both were undergrads at UM. He dabbled in acting but didn't see the future in it. She was on stage more often but had a strike against her. Fields stood an imposing 6 feet.
“She didn’t get picked for parts because she was so tall,” her brother John Fields said after Nancy’s death.
The engagement announcement came in the Sunday Missoulian on May 13, 1951:
Wedding in Ireland For Nancy Fields
Announcement of the engagement of Nancy Fields, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph E. Fields, 235 South Sixth street, east, to Carroll O'Connor, son of Elsie O'Connor of Forest Hills, N.Y., was made at a tea at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house on Sunday afternoon.
Miss Fields will sail June 27 from New York to be married at Dublin, Ireland, in early July. Mr. O'Connor is a student at the University college of Dublin and will continue his studies there in history and Irish literature next year. The bride-to-be will be graduated in June from Montana State University where she is majoring in art and dramatics.
She is president of Masquers and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Mr. O'Connor attended MSU for two years. He was an associate editor of the Kaimin, Mountaineer contributor and took part in Masquer productions.
Carroll O’Connor returned to UM to earn a master’s degree in speech in 1956. The O'Connors were frequent visitors to Nancy’s hometown in ensuing years. When Nancy's mother died in 1991, the obituary in the Missoulian said, “Carroll O’Connor credits Hulda as being a major inspiration of his decision to persevere in a theatrical career.”
Nancy and Carroll were back in Missoula in September 1999 to present a $1 million donation to UM’s Center for the Rocky Mountain West, a regional studies and public policy institute that still bears the O’Connor name.
The ceremony took place at the center’s home in the old Milwaukee depot on the Clark Fork River. Nancy O’Connor pointed out it was the station at which she’d boarded a train 10 days after graduating from UM in 1951, on the first leg of her journey to her wedding in Ireland.
"Nancy Fields O'Connor is svelte, with an understated humor, a voice like Lauren Bacall and the look of practiced wealth," wrote Christene C. Mayers of the Billings Gazette, in a story carried by the Missoulian on June 29, 1986.
“Carroll O'Connor's wife is about as far removed from Edith Bunker as caviar is from a weiner roast."