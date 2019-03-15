The Montana Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and critically wounded early Friday in Evaro is a 2003 Missoula Sentinel High School graduate with a wife and two daughters.
Wade Palmer, 35, was to be transported by air Friday afternoon from St. Patrick Hospital to Salt Lake City.
He was in a class of 10 to graduate from the patrol’s Advanced Academy in 2012. The 10 were selected from 543 applicants.
Palmer received the Medal of Valor, the patrol’s highest honor, for his lifesaving efforts at the scene of a horrific Interstate 90 crash near Frenchtown in December 2014. In that instance, Palmer and cadet T.J. Templeton had responded to what they thought was a run-of-the-mill crash during a blizzard that left a car with a mother and her two daughters stalled and facing westbound traffic.
The troopers parked behind the wrecked car with their vehicle’s lights on to warn oncoming traffic to use caution. The ensuing video from their dashboard camera subsequently went viral, showing several motorists speed by despite the warning.
A tow truck pulled up behind the disabled car, and as Palmer and Templeton watched in horror, a semi truck and trailer jackknifed and hit first the wrecker, then the car. Palmer and Templeton scrambled from their patrol vehicle after calling for an ambulance. The semi driver was found hanging upside-down in the cab of his truck, having suffered serious injuries. The young girls were relatively unscathed, but at first their mother was nowhere to be found.
She was subsequently located lying on the opposite side of the highway as cars continued to speed by. One slid into the semi, seriously injuring the driver.
In the chaos, Palmer tried to render aid to the woman, who was slipping in and out of consciousness. Templeton, standing on the other side of the highway, alerted Palmer to another semi swerving out of control and into the median. Palmer dragged the woman out of its path in the nick of time.
“It was really sudden and terrifying,” Palmer told reporters and his fellow troopers at a ceremony at MHP headquarters in Missoula the following May.
He said when he got home with his family after the traumatic experience, his tough exterior crumbled.
“To be honest with you, I broke down and sobbed. It was a lot that happened, and to get home and see my family was huge,” he said.
The woman he saved recovered and was present at the award ceremony the following May to thank Palmer and Templeton. Templeton, who was at the side of Palmer’s wife on Friday after the shooting, received MHP’s Meritorious Service Award from Montana Attorney General Tim Fox for his actions.
“What these two did that day — it comes from here and here, and it comes from a passion for public service,” Fox said at the time, pointing at his head and his heart.
The attorney general was en route to Salt Lake City on Friday to meet Palmer and his family.