A month in, flu still held 1918 Missoula paralyzed

A black thread should be run down the middle of one thickness of gauze to indicate the front of the mask. After being worn for half a day, the mask may be boiled and worn again. If it is not boiled, it must be burned and a fresh mask used.

A classified ad ran on Oct. 24 and 25 under HELP WANTED—FEMALE.

Wanted – To get in touch with a nursing mother willing to milk some milk from her breast to be furnished to a baby that is critically ill, or with a wet nurse willing to go to a home where there is influenza. Telephone 196 Purple.

“Spare the Physician,” headlined a box on Page 1 on Oct. 25.

If the people of Missoula will remember that our physicians are but human, that they are worn to a frazzle with fatigue, that some of them are already ill, they will realize the necessity of conserving the strength of the physicians by exercising a little care and consideration.

Don’t wait until night to call the doctor. Don’t insist on a home visit. Don’t call to find out the condition of a patient. Every minute of his time is needed for the relief of the suffering.