A month in, flu still held 1918 Missoula paralyzed

As of Saturday morning the count of known coronavirus cases in Missoula County in March 2020 had reached 9, with no deaths but a surge of new cases anticipated at any time.
Spanish influenza cases in the corresponding initial two-week period in October 1918 were at 580, with 25 deaths.
As the final days of that horrific month more than a century ago played out, the city and county of Missoula closed saloons, billiard halls and drinking establishments altogether; outlawed the consumption of ice cream and soft drinks at confectionary stores, and renewed pleas for volunteer nurses and gauze masks.
Thirty-seven employees of the Rocky Mountain division of the Northern Pacific were stricken, leaving the railroad short of workers in a variety of capacities.
“They need machinists and helpers, carpenters and helpers, car repairers, boiler washers, roundhouse laborers, section men, extra gangs, experienced engine and railway timekeepers and bridge and building workers at many points on the division,” the Missoulian reported on Oct. 24, 1918.
The Missoula Red Cross chapter encouraged families to make masks that were now mandatory for clerks, barbers, messenger boys and deliverymen. It provided instructions that ran on the front page:
For the required mask, a piece of gauze, 24 by 18 inches, should be folded to make nine thicknesses, six by nine inches in size. This pad should be sewed around the outer edge and a piece of tape sewed to each of the four corners.
A black thread should be run down the middle of one thickness of gauze to indicate the front of the mask. After being worn for half a day, the mask may be boiled and worn again. If it is not boiled, it must be burned and a fresh mask used.
A classified ad ran on Oct. 24 and 25 under HELP WANTED—FEMALE.
Wanted – To get in touch with a nursing mother willing to milk some milk from her breast to be furnished to a baby that is critically ill, or with a wet nurse willing to go to a home where there is influenza. Telephone 196 Purple.
“Spare the Physician,” headlined a box on Page 1 on Oct. 25.
If the people of Missoula will remember that our physicians are but human, that they are worn to a frazzle with fatigue, that some of them are already ill, they will realize the necessity of conserving the strength of the physicians by exercising a little care and consideration.
Don’t wait until night to call the doctor. Don’t insist on a home visit. Don’t call to find out the condition of a patient. Every minute of his time is needed for the relief of the suffering.
There was a world war going on — Kaiser Wilhelm II and Germany would surrender on Nov. 11. There was also an election coming up on Nov. 5. The key race was for the U.S. Senate, though incumbent Democrat Thomas Walsh had suspended campaign travels, the times calling for social distancing. So had Republican challenger Oscar Lanstrum and Jeannette Rankin, who was running on the third-party national ticket after losing to Lanstrum in the primary.
“For once the voters will go to the polls free from the spell of the silver-tongued geniuses who were wont to make us believe that two and two make five,” Missoulian editor Martin Hutchens declared on the opinion page. “The new departure is a reckless experiment, to be sure, but it is possible that the nation may be found intact on the day after election and the government at Washington alive.”
Everyone looked for signs the flu epidemic was waning. New cases dropped from 36 to 28 to 20 near the end of October, though nine people died during the three days.
“While today’s figures show the first definite break in the incidence of new cases, the public is warned that there is yet still imminent danger of a serious flare-up of the epidemic and is urged not to relax its vigilance in the slightest degree,” Dr. J.P. Ritchey, city health officer, said on Oct. 29. “Even now, further regulations of a drastic measure are under consideration and it is believed that the promulgation of such regulations can only be avoided by every person considering himself a committee of one to prevent the spread of contagion.”
Not until deep into November would the theaters, billiard halls and saloons be allowed to reopen on a crowd-limited basis and churches to resume operations. Even on that day, Nov. 22, the paper reported 10 new cases and one death due to influenza. It would be December before Missoula’s schools were back in session.
Missoula wasn’t Montana’s hardest hit town in that awful October of 1918. Butte, by far the state’s largest town, held that mantle. Statewide almost 20,000 influenza cases and more than 1,000 deaths were reported during the month. By mid-1919, more than 5,000 Montanans were dead from the virus.
It was left to Hutchens to put the Spanish flu's grip in perspective.
“The old Puritans could not have framed a more effective lot of ‘blue laws' than the health authorities have put into force in this community,” the editor wrote on Saturday, Oct. 26. “The theaters, motion picture houses and dance halls are closed. We may not even sit down to a table with a girl in an ice cream parlor. The saloons are padlocked. The pool halls are closed. To play cards with a group of friends in a cigar store is a crime.
“We know what life was like 200 years ago in a New England village. It is even worse in Missoula, because we are not permitted to go to church. The lid is on for fair, but it is up to us to say how long it will remain before the kaiser of the germs is forced to unconditional surrender.”
