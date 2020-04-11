A new face: Montana cycle company turns to safety shields

He’s offering assemblers $14 an hour, with production bonuses of $5 or $6 beyond that. Bruce and his managers were using Friday’s shake-out day to settle on the bonus scale.

At midday, he looked over the sparse operation and pronounced himself satisfied.

“We’ll definitely get there. We will absolutely hit every one of our demands. I just don’t know if I’ll be here all night long every night. That’s why we’re postponing (further orders) until we get a much bigger crew in. I think we produce a lot more and help a lot more hospitals out.”

Ross and Geib have been invaluable in getting the sudden change of pace off the ground.

“It’s possible because of those two guys,” Bruce said. “They’ve been here for three weeks. As soon as I said we’re going to do this, they were here doing the engineering and prepping the space and managing teams and starting with interviews … just helping me out with everything so I could work with the vendors.”

“We had a lot of buy-in with the core staff, and some of that’s just the nature of Coaster,” Geib said. “We rolled up our sleeves and went to work. It has been a pretty Herculean task to get where we’re at, but it’s been pretty rewarding.”