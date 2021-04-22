A punk karaoke finale for ZACC's 8-month livestream series

“The funniest thing is that this is the most I’ve ever gone out to see bands in these last couple of months than I have in the past five years of my life,” he said. With the growth in the Missoula scene, the series reminds him of “Austin City Limits,” a kind of archive.

The shows will stay up on YouTube, Veis said, as a record of this particular time.

Transition to live

The Show Room is going to take a monthlong break in May, and return in June with live performances at half its normal capacity of 175 — meaning they’ll allow 80 attendees, at tables for up to five people each. If the show is on a Saturday, they’ll still have a livestream for those at home.

Veis said the time for the transition was right, as their staff is fully vaccinated and by June most any adult who wants one should have had a chance.

“We feel that it’s an appropriate time to reopen for service since everybody will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Veis said.

The prices for an in-person show might be higher than before to account for the lower capacity.

Liszak said that’s to ensure “we can raise some money for bands, because they need it.”