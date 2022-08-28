‘A real Blackfoot auntie’: Theda New Breast appears on Hulu's ‘Reservation Dogs’

Locals may have seen a familiar face when they tuned in to Hulu’s “Reservation Dogs” on Wednesday.

About four minutes into the fifth episode of season two, Theda New Breast of the Blackfeet Nation makes an appearance.

The episode, called “Wide Net,” follows four Native aunties who leave the reservation for a weekend to attend an Indian Health Service (IHS) conference.

“White people go to Cancun,” Jana Schmieding, who plays Bev, said in the episode. “We go to IHS conferences, OK? It’s our way.”

When the aunties arrive at the conference, they browse booths, where vendors sell sage, jewelry and other items.

Enter New Breast.

“Welcome ladies!” New Breast says to the aunties in the show as they approach her booth. “Here we have a crystal dildo. It heals from within, cleanses away spiritually transmitted diseases.”

New Breast’s character proceeds to sell the aunties a few items, and as the aunties walk away, one whispers of New Breast, “I love her!”

New Breast makes another appearance later in the show, around the 14-minute mark. As the aunties dance at a club, the camera pans to New Breast cheering them on.

New Breast, who works at the Oregon-based Native Wellness Institute, said “Reservation Dogs” writers found her by watching a series of YouTube videos she made for her job.

“They were looking for a real rez Indian that actually lives and operates on the rez,” New Breast said. “They said, ‘We need an authentic, sassy, matriarchal auntie.’ And I said, ‘I’m a real, Blackfoot, sassy, badass auntie. That’s me. Those aren’t my words, but it’s what people call me.’”

She said the show was also looking to cast someone who was comfortable talking about positive sex. Given her decades of work promoting healthy sexual healing and helping sexual violence victims, New Breast was a perfect fit.

After the episode aired on Wednesday, New Breast said she’s been flooded with messages from friends and viewers.

“People are writing to me on Facebook saying, ‘I want some of that crystal. I want some of that medicine,’” she said, laughing. “It’s hilarious. What the show does is allow us to laugh about it. Laughing opens up healing. It’s a comfortable place to start.”

New Breast, 66, said she was the oldest person on the show, and the cast and directors treated her like an elder. She was allowed to smudge before her scene, and they let her pray in Blackfoot. New Breast said she prayed that her scene would promote healing through comedy and that the show would be a success. When New Breast didn’t like the outfit wardrobe employees had picked for her, she said the staff let her wear her own clothes.

“I told them, ‘I don’t dress like our oppressors. I dress like my ancestors,’” New Breast said. “They said, ‘Show us.’ So I did a whole fashion show with the clothes I brought.”

The show was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, but Tazbah Chavez wrote and directed the episode on Native aunties.

“’Reservation Dogs’ is a trailblazer because of the directorship,” New Breast said. “They have respect for women. They have total respect. They believe women are sacred. … It’s using comedy to tell our story, and I don’t think our story has been told in this way before.”