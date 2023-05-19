Longtime historic preservationist Philip Maechling received a special award for his work on May 11 in celebration of National Historic Preservation Month. The posthumous award, given three weeks after Maechling’s untimely death of a heart attack on April 26, recognized a lifetime of contributions to maintaining Montana’s history.

“Though he was not a native of Missoula or Montana,” said his former colleague Doris Fisher, “on matters of community design, historic preservation and taking the long view, I consider him a son of Missoula and Montana.”

Maechling, formerly the city and county historic preservation officer, was a champion of restoration and conservation for historic properties across the state. He served on the Montana Heritage Commission, preserved historic properties in Virginia City and Nevada City and endeavored to save Fort Owen in Stevensville, among numerous other accomplishments.

Before embarking on this diversity of projects, Maechling, born in Charlottesville, Virginia, attended Yale University, volunteered with the Peace Corps in Brazil and worked as a visiting artist in Glacier National Park. His many roles included carpenter, camera maker, university professor and community planner. Some of the achievements he valued most highly included documenting the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail for Iowa State University, helping to stop a dam at Kootenai Falls in Northwest Montana and establishing four historic districts in Missoula.

He is remembered by friends and colleagues for his dogged work to preserve local history, along with his kindness and friendship.

“He just was an essential part of our operations,” said Marilyn Ross with the Montana Historic Commission, which has performed extensive preservation work on Virginia and Nevada Cities. “It was a great loss to us.”

Ross said Maechling contributed to securing funding for restoration, policymaking and guiding preservation efforts writ large.

“He just was a very, very valued member of our commission and the historic preservation community here,” she added.

In the fall, Ross expects to honor Maechling with a plaque dedication at Stonewall Hall in Virginia City, which is currently being restored thanks to Maechling’s “instrumental” involvement. The building held the first meeting of the territorial legislature in the 1860s, prior to Montana’s statehood. Ross considers Stonewall Hall the commission’s most historic building.

“He will be horribly missed by all of us that worked with him,” said Ross.

Stan Cohen agreed heartily with Ross. He co-authored the book "Missoula Then and Now" with Maechling.

“I lost a good friend,” he said, highlighting Maechling’s conscientiousness.

Cohen remembered various historic experiences he shared with Maechling, from shooting comparison photos of Missoula for the book they co-wrote, to touring Fort Owen in the Bitterroot, to working on preservation alongside each other while Cohen served on the Missoula Historic Preservation Commission.

“He was very involved in historic preservation for the whole county,” Cohen said. “I would guess a lot of stuff maybe wouldn’t have come to fruition (without Maechling).”

Chris Weatherly too — a Stevensville historic preservationist of 40 years — emphasized how impressed he was with Maechling’s contributions to the community.

It was Maechling’s influence, in fact, that spurred Weatherly to try to save a 1900 school building in the Bitterroot. When the building was ultimately being torn down, Weatherly uncovered a time capsule, just as he had suspected he would. Inside, he found a silver dollar and a Missoula trolley token, and he gave the token to Maechling in recognition of his contributions.

But even more than his work, Weatherly said he was impressed with Maechling’s character.

“He was a real leader in historic preservation,” Weatherly noted. “He had a kind smile. He was a good man.”