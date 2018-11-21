There’s potential for a jinx here, which could have dire ramifications. But it must be noted as we head into the final holiday stretch of 2018 that those who drive Montana’s roads remain remarkably, well, alive.
Montana Highway Patrol statistics continue steadily on pace for the lowest annual highway fatality toll since the 1940s.
Through Monday of Thanksgiving week, the death count was 149, 19 fewer than on Nov. 19, 2017. Last year’s year-end total of 186 was the lowest since 1989.
At the current rate, Montana will end up with 165 highway deaths in 2018 — way too many for those whose lives are lost or affected, but the lowest total since the 162 in 1949.
That’s pre-interstate 1949, before 75- and 80-mph speed limits, when Montana’s population was an estimated 542,000. Today it’s well over a million.
On that cheery note, there’s a storm moving in on Thanksgiving.
Nothing East Coast-devastating, and in fact the better word is “system,” as meteorologist Brian Conlan called it Tuesday.
After back-to-back-to-back days of sunshine, it’ll start to cloud up overnight into Thursday and rain or snow on Thanksgiving across western Montana. The Kalispell area and northwest Montana might get some freezing rain in the morning, “but not too many impacts,” Conlan said from the National Weather Service station at the Missoula airport.
Another system on Friday will bring snow to the Idaho-Montana passes and lower as the day goes on, sticking and piling up to not more than 4 inches, projected Conlan. The final weekend of hunting season will be under cloudy skies, with the potential for bands of snow showers.
Motorists have seen far worse for Thanksgiving.
Even as busy as the holiday weekend travelers get on the roads, Montanans have handled it well. Highway Patrol reported two deaths over the four-day stretch in 2016 and three last year.
The Montana Department of Transportation’s foremost message this week: Buckle up.
“Seat belts are the single most effective traffic safety device in vehicles today in preventing fatalities and serious injuries,” MDT said in a release.
It's a statement in which Sgt. Alex Betz of Montana Highway Patrol in Helena firmly believes.
“If we can get everybody to wear seat belts, I think we could drop it even more. But that’s just me,” said Betz, who’s been seeing the effects on the highways of Montana firsthand for 19 years.
Seat belt use in the state has grown steadily over the past few years, but it’s still low on reservations, in pickups and among occupants from ages 15 to 25, according to MDT.
Montana’s plummeting fatality rate has gone from 224 to 190 to 186 to the projected 165 this year. It isn’t reflective of neighboring states, with one exception.
North Dakota, with 250,000 fewer people than the Treasure State, tallied 113 deaths in 2016, had just 92 traffic deaths as of Monday, compared to 109 on the same date a year ago.
Ashlee Doan, safety public information specialist for the North Dakota transportation department, said her state adopted the Vision Zero initiative at the start of 2018. The program focuses attention and resources on the Four E’s: education, engineering, enforcement, and emergency response. It has a stated goal of no highway fatalities. Montana rolled out its version of Vision Zero in 2014.
“It’s always tough trying to pinpoint one exact thing” that explains the decline in fatal crashes, Doan said. “In my division we work with behaviors behind the wheel. It’s tough to say that if you hadn’t used your seat belt you could have been a fatality.”
“I think it’s something that, while it’s not new or innovative, when a state adopts a strategy like that it gives people that personal responsibility,” said Doan. “Some say [zero] is not a very realistic goal. We ask: What’s a realistic goal for your family and friends? They look at you and say, 'Well, in that case zero is realistic.'”
Though South Dakota’s fatal crash count has trended upward this year, it ranks among the states with the lowest highway death rate over the past five years.
Wyoming and Idaho have been relatively stable. At its current rate, Wyoming will finish 2018 somewhere between its 112 count of 2016 and 123 in 2017. Idaho, with 1.7 million people the most populous of the five-state cluster, is on pace for about the same number, 244, as last year.
“It’s kind of been around that same ballpark for the past few years,” said Bill Kotowski, spokesman for the Idaho Transportation Department.
Kotowski said Idaho launched SHIFT Idaho a year ago.
“We’re kind of in transition right now,” he said. “We started out talking about distractive driving. We’re actually working with researchers at Montana State University on this one. There’s so many distractions in the car and we try to give people strategies on what you should be doing and shouldn’t be doing behind the wheel.”
The focus has shifted to “the driver’s behavioral end of things — buckling your seatbelt, don’t drink and drive, those kinds of things,” Kotowski said.
Sgt. Betz of the highway patrol said he hasn’t studied the numbers in Montana but all the safety messages put out by MDT, MHP and local agencies seem to be paying dividends.
“People are starting to get it,” Betz said.
As far as the holiday season goes, his first advice is to leave early enough to allow yourself time to travel safely, good weather or bad.
“Always wear seat belts, always have a designated driver, and be patient with every other driver,” Betz said. “ Be courteous, even if other people may or may not be. But the biggest thing in my mind is to leave early.”