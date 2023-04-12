The Bureau of Land Management is assessing how to manage about 60,000 acres of land along the Blackfoot River that, although long open to public access, is only recently coming into public ownership.

To better understand how the public would like the lands managed, the federal agency is conducting an ecosystem analysis at the watershed scale, often referred to as a watershed assessment. The agency is in an early listening phase of the process to understand the public's priorities for the landscape. The assessment isn't a project proposal — there are no actions being proposed or analyzed — but it could help guide the future development of projects proposed in years to come.

The assessment covers 123,000 acres of land with a variety of ownership statuses on the northwest side of Highway 200, from about Angevine Park on the southwest to about Blanchard Creek on the northeast. The assessment area extends west to the Rattlesnake Wilderness and northwest to the Flathead Indian Reservation. It includes the drainages of West Twin Creek, East Twin Creek, Spring Creek, West Fork Gold Creek, Gold Creek, Belmont Creek and Burnt Creek. It encompasses the Ninemile Prairie area and, of course, the Blackfoot River from Highway 200 near Ninemile Prairie, downstream to Angevine Park.

As recently as the mid-1990s, the BLM managed just 40 acres of public land within that area, which was then mostly timber lands owned by Plum Creek Timber Co. and Champion International Corp. From 1998–2000, the BLM acquired more than 10,000 acres of former timber lands with the assistance of The Nature Conservancy. Generally, The Nature Conservancy buys former timber lands and holds them while state or federal agencies secure funding to acquire the land and bring it into public ownership. That arrangement has allowed the BLM's footprint in the area to expand to its current size of about 43,000 acres. More acquisitions in the next couple years will bring BLM-administered lands in the area to a total of about 60,000 acres.

The agency expects to have a draft assessment available for public review early this summer, and a final assessment out for review in December. After that, individual projects may be put forth in 2024 or beyond. But those proposals would be separate from this assessment and would have to undergo their own public process and environmental analysis through the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

"Today is about listening, understanding the values and perspectives, the things we need to be listening to moving forward," Erin Carey, the BLM's Missoula Field Office manager, said at an open house the agency held in Missoula Tuesday afternoon. She said the goal is to find a balance of managing the landscape for things like high-use recreation, habitat preservation, historical and tribal treaty uses, and remote backcountry trails.

Michael Albritton, the assistant field manager for Missoula and watershed assessment team lead, noted that the public had access to the land in question when it was timber land, but said, "These are new public lands. The public has been using these lands for generations, but they are new to public ownership and public management." There's already been a lot of management on the land — not the least of which was extensive clear-cut logging and the roadbuilding it required. But before that, he noted, the ancestors of the present-day Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes lived on the landscape and managed it, in part with fire. Livestock grazing has long been present in the area, too. And recreation, especially on the river, is ubiquitous. The stretch of the Blackfoot in question is the setting for Norman Maclean's book "A River Runs Through It."

Tuesday's public open house, and another that was scheduled for Bonner the following night, came after the Missoula Field Office held 50 listening sessions in late winter with a cross section of user groups in the area, from outdoor recreation groups to ranchers. Outdoor recreation, Albritton said, rose to the top of people's concerns: "We probably heard the most about this topic in general … and that does not surprise me. A lot of time what ties us to a piece of land is where we hunt, where we ski, where we bike."

But people's interest in recreation was varied, he said, with some wanting "high-quality front-country experiences" close to access points, and others seeking the quiet and solitude of areas managed more as backcountry. River use, winter sports, mountain biking, motorized recreation and hunting topped the list of recreation types people wanted to see supported, he said. And people wanted to see the dense network of old logging roads on the landscape improved for recreation access.

But there are also public concerns that the area constitutes a "really important landscape for a lot of threatened and endangered species,” like Canada lynx and grizzly, and bull trout critical habitat, said Claire Romanko, a Missoula Field Office hydrologist. She said the public expressed a desire for management "valuing wildlife as its own standalone resource."