It’s April and the smell of books is in the air.
“A musty, dusty smell,” Nancy Zadra ventured Wednesday. “It’s the smell that as a kid you really appreciated if you loved to read.”
“But the smelliest books we actually don’t take,” assured Ann Sharkey, who co-chairs the annual AAUW/PDK book sale with Zadra.
It’s one of the sensory wonders of a large-scale used book sale such as the one the two organizations are putting on the next four days at the Orchard Homes Country Life Club on Third Street West.
AAUW stands for American Association of University Women, a service organization dedicated to changing the climate for girls and women and a thing in Missoula since 1909. PDK is for the Phi Delta Kappa Society, a professional education association that uses proceeds from the book sale to fund scholarships for women in the University of Montana's College of Education.
There were a dozen volunteers helping Zadra and Sharkey stack books Wednesday morning, the third day of preparation for an event that turns 60 this year.
The first AAUW book sale was in October 1959 in the Sears, Roebuck Store on Higgins Avenue. Mrs. Homer Hartman was general chairman, and she put out word a month earlier that “donations of books, of any size or type, including paperbacks, and of sheet music and records, are requested.”
Donors could drop them off at Hartman’s home, 2200 Ronald Ave.
There’s no record of the second-hand books and records that were on hand, though it’s a decent bet they included bestsellers from previous years such as Kay Thompson’s Eloise books and Boris Pasternak’s "Doctor Zhivago," along perhaps with some Pat Boone and Connie Francis LP (long play) records.
The 2019 selection includes former bestsellers as well, and book club favorites such as Michelle Obama’s "Becoming." Sharkey grabbed a copy of "Becoming" and as she opened it a flurry of airline boarding passes fluttered out.
“Oh. Those might be mine,” Zadra said.
Some of the passes were for Delta, some for United.
“It was a complicated trip,” she shrugged.
Sharkey said one year while sorting books she unzipped a small Bible.
“Somebody had done some genealogical research and all their notes were in there, and some photographs of gravestones,” she remembered. “The guy was just leaving the parking lot, so I ran out there and caught him and said, ‘Do you want these?’ He said, ‘Oh, yeah. They’re all about grandma and grandpa.’”
This year’s prizes include perhaps twice the number of Montana and the West books. Two teeming tables of Doigs, Welches and the like are on sale for the regular price of $1.50 per inch, as measured by the thickness of their spines. Across the back room are tables of “Priced Separately” treasures, an English-to-Salish Dictionary by Tachini Pete; two volumes of “Journey to the Land of Gold: Emigrant Diaries from the Bozeman Trail, 1863-1866;” Clem Work’s “Darkest Before the Dawn;” a couple of signed editions of Stephen Ambrose’s “Undaunted Courage,” and lots of other Lewis and Clark and Battle of the Little Bighorn offerings.
There’s also an inordinate number of foreign language books. Local romantic suspense author Kat Martin’s “In Your Dreams” is translated into French. So too is “French for Cats: All the French Your Cat Will Ever Need.” For instance, if said feline needs to assert that, “The cat toys are boring,” he or she would say “Les jouets de chats sont ennuyeux.”
Volunteers over the past three days have unpacked and sorted more than 15,000 books and magazines to sell. A sign on the door Wednesday pleaded for no more donations, but it didn’t deter a steady stream of would-be book unloaders.
The AAUW sale moved frequently in its early years, from the Sears store on Higgins, to the J.C. Penney annex on West Main to the gift department at the Missoula Mercantile, to the lobbies of the Florence Hotel and the First National Bank by the mid-1970s. In 1977 it began a 30-year residency at the Missoula County Fairgrounds before finding its current home in Orchard Homes in 2007.
The work crew feels at home. Sometimes when they arrive on Monday they’re faced with setting up the heavy tables themselves. This time, Sharkey said, the custodial staff had already put them in place.
“And they left flowers for us,” she said. “They left them back in the kitchen for us with a little welcome sign.”
Zadra has again set up a PDK display on the stage that depicts a benefit of the book sale. Pictured are four UM students who received scholarships for the current academic year from Phi Delta Kappa — graduate student Mariah Purcell and undergrads Sydney Allen, Mariah Harvey and Cierra Reynolds. Next year’s recipients are just being notified, Zadra said.
For its part, AAUW supports the likes of Girl Scout Lego and robotics teams and salary negotiation workshops for women on the UM campus.
Even more than the books, it’s the philanthropic notion that Zadra most embraces.
“This is my personal passion,” she said.
As for the smell of books, Betty Wing had to think for a minute. The former deputy county attorney has been working the AAUW sales for 40 years.
"I'm not sure you're asking the right person because I'm getting so old I can't smell like I used to," Wing said. "I think it relates to people who still love to hold a book instead of a machine. The smell of a book might bring something to their minds."
The sale starts at 10 a.m. each day through Sunday. Doors close at 7 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, which is Bag Day. A grocery bag full of books goes for $10 on the last day.