If you go

The annual book sale sponsored by the Missoula branch of American Association of University Women and the Phi Delta Kappa Society runs Thursday through Sunday at the Orchard Homes Country Life Club, 2537 S. Third St. W. Scheduled hours are 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, the Bag Day.