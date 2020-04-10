'A very different environment': UM adapts to remote instruction

UM considers its online courses to be “asynchronous courses,” she explained, meaning students watch prerecorded lectures and complete coursework on their own time. That wasn’t what they were going for in this situation. “We wanted to try and keep it as similar to a face-to-face class as possible,” Lawrence said.

“What we did was to say to students, or to instructors, ‘Try to have your student sessions at the same time that you would have your face-to-face classes, OK?’ That was the first tip, and then, ‘Think about: What are the goals of your specific class? What can you do, maybe in a short period of time … to still achieve the goals of your classes but without a face-to-face interaction?’”

Drake is now teaching his two classes using the videoconferencing program Zoom. “This is the first time I’ve used Zoom for anything, so it it’s been a pretty steep learning curve for me,” he said. UM hosted tutorials for how to use the software; Drake called them “indispensable.”

“The university was very effective in getting the faculty an opportunity to be trained to use this new technology,” he said.