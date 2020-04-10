'A very different environment': UM adapts to remote instruction

The University of Montana’s students and faculty have had to do some adjusting this semester.
History professor Richard Drake is teaching a 110-student course on terrorism and a smaller connected seminar. And with the entire Montana University System operating remotely to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he’s having to do it online.
“Not having a classroom of students to interact with is a big loss,” he said. “It’s a very different environment, and you’re also, as a teacher, confined to one spot. You’re sitting at a chair, staring into a webcam, and it’s a lot more confining than classroom teaching.”
Nearly one month after the university system announced its switch to remote instruction, students and faculty are still adapting. UM has rolled out technology and training to ease the transition, and Drake, his colleagues, and their students are trying to fit their education onto a screen.
Maricel Lawrence, executive director of the online programming department UMOnline, anticipated the challenge early on. In late February, she remembers, “we started having conversations about how to get this going.”
UMOnline has been producing online courses for several years, and the Mansfield Library has two high-tech recording studios for the purpose. As the COVID-19 pandemic closed in on Montana, she said, “The question was, ‘How do we bring everyone else on board in a very short period of time?’”
UM considers its online courses to be “asynchronous courses,” she explained, meaning students watch prerecorded lectures and complete coursework on their own time. That wasn’t what they were going for in this situation. “We wanted to try and keep it as similar to a face-to-face class as possible,” Lawrence said.
“What we did was to say to students, or to instructors, ‘Try to have your student sessions at the same time that you would have your face-to-face classes, OK?’ That was the first tip, and then, ‘Think about: What are the goals of your specific class? What can you do, maybe in a short period of time … to still achieve the goals of your classes but without a face-to-face interaction?’”
Drake is now teaching his two classes using the videoconferencing program Zoom. “This is the first time I’ve used Zoom for anything, so it it’s been a pretty steep learning curve for me,” he said. UM hosted tutorials for how to use the software; Drake called them “indispensable.”
“The university was very effective in getting the faculty an opportunity to be trained to use this new technology,” he said.
But it can only go so far, he’s found. It’s impossible, for one thing, to ensure exams are closed-book when all of the students are working from home. And on regular class days, “it’s probably necessary to be much more interventionist as a teacher … to make sure people engaged and participating in a way that is beneficial for them and for the class,” Drake said. “I would say I’m much more incentivized in a seminar setting to really go after people and make sure that they are participating regularly.”
And it all depends on having a strong internet connection. “I’ve had people contact me to say they’re living in remote areas, and internet access is spotty at best,” he said.
Students have also had issues close to campus. “I’m not always able to be in (the) lecture if my wifi decides to act up on me,” said Christian Ceraso, a sophomore forestry major living in the university-owned Lewis and Clark Village. He’s compensated for the spotty wifi by using the hotspot on his iPhone. “It’s not perfect, but my professors have done a lot to make (the classes) easier for us.”
Lawrence also said that the university had been providing hotspots and laptop computers to students who needed them.
Amid these changes, Ceraso and other students have also found that not all elements of a UM education can be moved online.
In one class, on soil, climate and water, “the lab component completely got pulled out from under us.” Projects that would have had him hiking up Mount Sentinel and testing soil at Missoula International Airport have been replaced with online lectures, videos and questionnaires. “It’s good for the concepts, but it’s hard to get that full understanding without being there,” he said.
“Our professors even said how much this bothers them … because the School of Forestry is all about experiential learning, and we just don’t get that the rest of the semester.”
Meanwhile, Liz Lorentz is wondering what this could mean for the biochemistry degree she had planned to complete this upcoming fall. She explained that the American Chemical Society requires a certain amount of laboratory experience for a bachelor’s degree. But this spring, “I’m losing … probably 20 hours of in-lab experience.”
“You can’t just say that online classes are a perfect substitute in all degree aspects, and it’s cheating a lot of students out of what they came here to do,” she said, suggesting that more advanced students could be allowed to complete lab work in shifts. “There’s got to be something that is better (than) only online for these types of students,” she said.
UMOnline’s Lawrence said that the university has surveyed students about their experiences with online learning, and is currently analyzing results. And the ups and downs of this experience, she predicts, will inform UM’s use of the internet moving forward.
“We have several people within campus that have been designing courses for a really long time now, so I think this is going to help us be able to push that even a little bit more, to say, ‘You had experience now doing this, let's keep talking about what else we can do.’”
