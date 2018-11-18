Public education is one of the largest costs to taxpayers across the nation, and Missoula County — where education-related state, local and university levies account for about 50 percent of many people’s property tax bills — is no exception.
Taxpayer contributions help support a public education system and ensure that every child is guaranteed equality of educational opportunity as required by Montana law.
But understanding exactly where these tax dollars go can be difficult. School budgets have many sources of funding and complex formulas with spending limits that are mandated by law. School and district boundaries also determine how much taxpayers contribute to certain funds.
However, some things remain relatively consistent for all property owners.
County School Taxes
Regardless of a property's school district, all Missoula County taxpayers pay the same number of mills — the tax rate applied to the assessed value of a property — that fund elementary and high school employee retirement funds and countywide school transportation. (Go to this story on Missoulian.com for a detailed explanation of a mill.)
“It’s the same mills, but the amount people pay differs based on their taxable value,” said Jessica Bird, the administrative coordinator for the Missoula County superintendent’s office.
“I take all of the schools' budgets and it gets plugged into a data sheet and if there’s any money left from last year, that gets reappropriated back in and then that full amount is then levied across all taxpayers across the county,” Bird said.
Bird manages school finances, budget projections and levies for schools within Missoula County, which includes Missoula County Public Schools, as well as smaller school districts such as Lolo, Potomac, Frenchtown and Swan Valley.
Bird said she gets the most phone calls from taxpayers who are confused about the transportation line item, which also appears on property tax bills alongside local school taxes.
“It comes back to the school funding formula,” Bird said. “It’s a weird, weird ever-evolving beast.”
As with local transportation funds, the countywide fund pays for transportation to and from school, bus purchases, maintenance and some salaries. The countywide distribution is based on bus routes and mileage contracts, which are partially reimbursed by the state and partially paid for by the county. Any routes that go above that, such as extra routes that MCPS added to increase student safety, are incorporated into a district’s budget.
Elementary and high school retirement funds pay for school employees’ social security and Medicare taxes, unemployment and retirement. Property owners are taxed the same amount of mills for that retirement to ensure that their taxes are affordable.
“There's definitely a reason why they try to balance that out because if you’re in a big district with a lot of employees like MCPS, your taxes are just going to be insane,” Bird said.
Bird also said that the countywide retirement and transportation funds tend to stay in the same ballpark over the years.
Local School Taxes
Local school taxes depend on a taxpayer's school district, which determines the schools their children are likely to attend.
Property owners within city limits pay for MCPS elementary and high schools, while outlying towns within Missoula County only pay for MCPS high schools.
“Folks from smaller K-8 school districts like Bonner, Clinton, DeSmet, Woodman or Lolo send their kids to MCPS high school districts so they’re responsible for paying those taxes,” MCPS communications director Hatton Littman said.
Property owners within the Frenchtown School District are the only taxpayers who don’t pay for MCPS high schools because Frenchtown is a K-12 district.
Most taxpayers will see the same categories for local school funds on their tax bills, such as the general fund, local transportation fund and building reserve. Other funds such as adult education may not show up on tax bills for property owners in smaller districts because those districts may not have adult ed.
However, most local education line items on tax bills pay for the same things.
The general fund finances a district's maintenance and operational costs, such as salaries, health premiums, workers compensation, substitute salaries and utilities. Pat McHugh, MCPS executive director of business and operations, said that about 90 percent of the general fund goes to salaries and benefits.
McHugh said the increase in the MCPS general fund budget over the years is largely a factor of increased enrollments.
The general fund serves as an example of how property taxes only account for a portion of school funding.
In addition to local taxes, a district’s general fund comes from a number of sources that can include Direct State Aid, voted and non-voted local levies with or without guaranteed tax base, non-levy revenue, re-appropriated fund balance, special education payments from the state, At Risk Payment, Indian Education for All Payment, American Indian Achievement Gap Payment, Data for Achievement Gap Payment, and other sources.
The general fund also helps illustrate how schools set their budgets. Like many portions of the school budget, the general fund is based on a formula determined by the state. Schools use that formula over the summer to calculate projected budgets.
After the state establishes the assessed property value, school districts finalize budgets, which are then approved by trustees. After that, local governments determine the mill levy requirements for each taxing jurisdiction, and the Department of Revenue calculates each property’s tax liability using the mill levies.
Funds within school budgets are determined in various ways that may or may not require a vote.
For example, the tuition fund is partially funded by a permissive levy, which is a levy passed by the school board that doesn’t require voter approval. The tuition fund pays for students attending detention centers and out-of-district schools, as well as excess special ed costs.
McHugh said the portion of the tuition fund that pays for special education falls heavily on local taxpayers because students who require special education go above the per-student amount reimbursed by the state.
“A student’s base level of funding statewide, locally and federally is about $10,000 per student,” McHugh said. “If you have a student that costs more than that, then you can levy to help support that student. It can cost $50,000 more to educate a special ed student, since they require additional services.”
While tuition incorporates a permissive levy, the debt fund is mostly voter-approved because it pays interest and principal on bonds due during the ensuing fiscal year. The MCPS debt fund pays for construction bonds that voters passed in 2015.
The transportation fund is largely permissively levied. Bird said that many districts have their own transportation budget because transportation budgets tend to go over what the state reimburses. Districts may also add extra transportation routes for students who live further away.
Last week, MCPS discussed adding an additional route to decrease the time that students were spending on the bus. MCPS Superintendent Mark Thane said that some preschoolers were on the bus for as long as 45 minutes. "That's just simply not acceptable," Thane said.
Because schools aren't required to add those routes, they must pass a permissive levy to pay for extra bus routes, which results in a slight tax increase.
The building reserve fund is both permissively levied and voter-approved. The reserve fund pays for building or construction projects such as boilers, roofs, flooring, plumbing, electrical and disability accommodations. Bird said that permissive levies help districts take care of necessities, like a boiler that needs to be fixed, when they aren't approved by voters.
The technology fund is used for purchasing and maintaining technology equipment, including computers and computer network access and the associated technical training.
The adult education fund is partially funded by a permissive levy and state aid. It pays for instruction for people 16 and older and not regularly enrolled in public school.
Statewide Taxes
In addition to Missoula county taxes for local schools, several statewide taxes include elementary and high school equalization, school foundation, higher education, and vocational tech.
Statewide taxes support funding of school districts across Montana through direct state aid. These taxes help support local schools and the university system to ensure that students across Montana receive an equal education.