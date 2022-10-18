Abandoned Flathead husky dogs up for adoption

Eighteen husky dogs are up for adoption after officials say they were abandoned in the Flathead National Forest in September.

“They’re doing great,” Flathead County Animal Keeper Lead Devyn Brusell said.

On Sept. 23, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office heard from a person who found about a dozen puppies, a collection of huskies and shepherd-mix dogs, loose in the Doris Creek area in the Flathead National Forest near Kalispell. They were turned over to the Flathead County Animal Shelter.

Three of the puppies already have adoption appointments, and another 10 are going through the vet process right now, Brusell said. That includes getting vaccinated, spaying, neutering and being microchipped. The dogs range in age from about 6 weeks to 6 months old.

The litter’s father has already been adopted. The mother came into the shelter in rough shape and was unable to walk, Brusell said. She’s going through rehabilitative treatment now.

Brusell encourages anyone interested in adopting to call the shelter at 406-752-1310.

Around the same time the dogs were found, a social media post circulated online showing a woman holding a skinned animal that appeared to be a husky dog. The post indicated she believed she had killed a young wolf.

Charges haven’t been filed in connection to that incident.

According to Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner, as of Friday, the case is still being investigated by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks spokesman Greg Lemon confirmed to the Missoulian that the woman was licensed to hunt wolves. She held a mountain lion license, sportsman combo with black bear license, an archery license and a wolf license.