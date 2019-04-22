Monday is Earth Day, which has been a thing here and worldwide since 1970.
Friday is Arbor Day, in Montana and the United States. It dates back years before mention of it started popping up in the Missoulian archives in 1891.
But Aber Day was uniquely Missoula, specifically the University of Montana.
“Outlanders sometimes think that ‘Aber Day’ is supposed to be ‘Arbor Day,’ and wonder at the pronunciation these quaint Montanans give the word,” Missoulian opinion editor Sam Reynolds wrote in mid-May 1984, when that year’s spring event was at hand. “But Aber it is, named after William ‘Daddy’ Aber, who was a professor at the University of Montana from 1896 to 1919. Aber had a thing about trees. He planted them, all over the campus.”
On May 16 it’ll have been 40 years since the final Aber Day Kegger, a UM benefit beer and music fest which was held at the K. O. Rodeo grounds in Upper Miller Creek. The 1970s event has spawned stories and legends far beyond our scope here, and bore scant resemblance to the original Aber Days.
Word came of the first Aber Day in the March 25, 1915, Missoulian.
“In order to show their appreciation for the untiring work of Dr. Aber of the university faculty in making the campus of the school as beautiful as it is, the students will declare a holiday for cleaning up the campus and call it ‘Aber Day,’" the news account read.
Classes were called off on Friday, April 16, for the work. Trash was picked up. Leaves were raked and burned. A concrete tennis court was built and the baseball grounds fixed up. There was a noon feed on the Oval and an evening “shirtwaist dance” in the gymnasium.
And: “There will be a patrol wagon loaded with the biggest men in school to round up all students who are endeavoring to shirk their share of the work,” the preliminary article said.
As for the female students, they were charged with making 2,000 to 3,000 sandwiches for lunch.
By the following year, the issue of students skipping cleanup day was front and center.
“Aber day is labor day at the State institution,” a March 31, 1916, article said. “All of the students, puny and strong, shirkers and workers, will be out, for there is a mysterious stimulus commonly known as the corrective punishment of ‘ducking’ which will be practiced on those who fail to display the proper attitude toward the observance of the day.”
A week after the event, word came that Chancellor E.C. Elliott requested students “to dispense with the practice of ducking students in the tub on the campus.” Elliott also wanted the girls to “stop the practice of applying grease paint” to female loafers.
It was newsworthy on April 12, 1918, in the middle of the Great War, that just two students were found guilty by Judge George Lester of attempting to evade labor.
But tensions over hooky playing reached a boiling point that day. A.G. Somers drew a gun on enforcers who tried to “duck” him for not participating. Somers was arrested, but the other students opted not to press charges.
“Inasmuch as Somers has resigned from school and announced his intention of joining the army the students decided that they would not make any further trouble for him,” the Missoulian reported.
The next year brought an Aber Day breakthrough. The war was over in November, but there was still a shortage of males on campus in the spring of 1919.
“For the first time in the history of the day, the co-eds will take a hand in the labor department of the work,” said a lead-up story on April 8, 1919. “The war has taught them that they can do manual labor and they express no desire to let the opportunity pass of demonstrating their ability.”
Some 300 female students raked leaves, hauled them to debris piles and burned them. They worked from morning to dance time at night, stopping only to carry on “their traditional task of providing the luncheon for the workers at noon.”
“Daddy” Aber was 67 when the students honored him with the first Aber Day. That his contributions remained in high esteem at UM was shown in 1967 when one of two high-rise dormitories was named for him. Some remembered him with less reverence.
“When I was a little kid, some 75 years ago, we planted a shade tree on the school grounds,” W.H. Minnerly of Missoula wrote in a letter to the editor in 1972. “Many years later, while I was a student at the University, we had a little dried up Prof. Aber, who taught Greek or something that very few wanted, so Aber had many vacant periods, each one of which found old "Willie Aber" out on the Oval with trowel and sack, digging up weeds and picking up papers. The campus was clean.
“Later, that became Aber Day. Classes were dismissed and everyone was out cleaning up. It was very popular because there were no classes.”
By that fifth Aber Day in 1919, Aber was a sickly man. He’d suffered two bouts of the Spanish influenza, the second of which turned into pneumonia. He’d broken his arm falling down stairs and had been hit by an automobile. But he made it out to the Oval that April 12 and gave a short address after lunch.
He didn’t mean to sound egotistical, he said, but “it is my opinion that this is the most important day on the university calendar.”
“I don’t think that the day is important just because some students choose to name it as they did, but because it is the day when we best show that for which the State University stands, democracy. It is good to see everyone take off his coat and work with his hands, every fellow on the same footing as the next one, and the faculty on equal terms with the students.”
In the next few months, Aber wound up in a sanitarium and then a hospital back East. He died in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Sept. 4, 1919.
A century later, Aber Day is long gone. But its spirit is captured this week with both Earth Week and Arbor Week activities on campus.