Clean-up continues at a University of Montana dormitory after 115 University of Montana students were evacuated on Friday following a plumbing flood.

Mid-afternoon on Friday, a pipe burst on the 11th floor of Aber Hall, according to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz.

University employees got the water turned off, but there was still a substantial amount of water that accumulated on the top floor and trickled down to rooms below.

The dozens of students displaced by the pipe burst were temporarily relocated to other university housing facilities, and a few were sent to nearby hotels, Kuntz said.

He added that the university’s insurance covered the cost of everything, and students have not paid out of pocket for anything related to the flood.

As of Monday, Kuntz said tremendous progress was made to get Aber operational again, but students likely won’t be able to move back in for a few more days.

Aber also houses some office spaces on the ground floor, and employees affected by the flood are working remotely right now.

Last week’s extreme cold temperatures were likely the cause of the pipe burst, Kuntz said.