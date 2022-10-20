'Absolute mayhem': Cyclocross mud-fest rolls into Missoula this weekend

One of the most difficult things about cyclocross is trying to explain it to anyone unfamiliar with the painfully intense and exceptionally spectator-friendly style of bike racing.

But the absolute most difficult thing is riding a highly specialized road-esque bike with knobby tires and disc brakes at top speed through muddy ruts, off-camber grassy chicanes and sand pits, all while bumping elbows with other racers and pedaling at maximum effort for an hour straight with no rest. Oh, and then there's the part where racers dismount and carry their bikes as they sprint over wooden barriers or up steep, muddy hillsides, before remounting on the fly. That's not to mention the food, beer, music, camaraderie and free spectating.

This weekend, it all comes together for the 16th edition of the Rolling Thunder Cyclocross Race, two days of Euro-style racing at Big Sky Brewing Co. on Trumpeter Way, just off Airway Boulevard and Interstate 90 west of Missoula. The course spans Big Sky's property and the historic Lalonde Ranch, owned by Missoula County, across the street. Racing begins with kids and junior categories around 10:30 a.m. each day and ramps up to the marquee women's and men's open/elite races under lights at 6 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. respectively. Free parking is available on Trumpeter Way and Expressway, and in the parking lot of StoneCreek Lodge, a partner in the event, according to race co-promoter Cory Kaufman. (Brewery parking is for customers only.)

"The interesting thing about cyclocross is that it is such a cool spectator sport, even for somebody who has no idea about bike racing," said Alex Gallego, owner of Missoula Bicycle Works and manager of Team Stampede youth development team. "This particular event, Rolling Thunder, is more of a big community party with a bike race going on in the middle. In that regard, it’s really similar to what you see in the European events."

Some things are always the same about cyclocross, though, no matter the continent: "The races are short, they’re intense. You’re putting yourself into all kinds of pain for 45 to 60 minutes, and you finish and people collapse on the ground," Gallego said. "Sometimes you have to run with your bike, which to most people makes no sense."

Kaufman, who for four years has been a Rolling Thunder co-promoter alongside Shaun Radley, a prolific Missoula race promoter who owns MTCX, said that this year's event is not USA Cycling-sanctioned, meaning participants don't need to buy an annual license to sign up. He estimated 400 people would attend, including racers, who generally watch races they're not in, and people who show up just to spectate, eat food and drink beer. Pop-up tents around the course will offer spectators reprieve from the rain, he said, and the brewery's heated taproom will be open until 8 p.m.

The best way to understand cyclocross, often referred to as 'cross or CX, is to show up and watch it, he said.

"If you've never seen a cyclocross race, think NASCAR on road bikes around a grass, muddy circuit," Kaufman said. "There's plenty of spectator opportunities because the riders do multiple laps, we've got a beer garden, we've got the food truck. So it's kind of a party, fun, festive atmosphere. And it's something like you've never seen before if you've never seen a cyclocross race."

Most of Gallego's approximately 16 Team Stampede racers, who range in age from 12 to 18, have known Rolling Thunder all their lives, either racing it since they were able to ride a bike or watching their parents race it. And most of them will be there this weekend, save for a few hotshots racing in Europe.

Ellen Davis, a 16-year-old junior at Hellgate High School, has raced the event for years. Compared with her full schedule of local gravel races and national-level mountain bike events, 'cross stands out because "it’s so hard, you’re constantly going hard the whole race."

"Cyclocross, there’s no resting," Davis, who will race in the women's elite event this weekend, said. "I think it’s kind of cool that you’re just pushing your body to its absolute limit for 40 minutes to an hour."

Porter Melvin, 13 and an eighth grader at Target Range School, said cyclocross stands out to him from gravel and mountain biking because "it’s flat-out for however long the race is. It’s technical but physical as well. It really shows how talented of a racer you are, and it takes all aspects of riding to perform well in cyclocross."

Last year he raced the men's pro event. He was riding in the middle of the field, he said, but as he ascended the steep run-up each lap under stadium lights, spectators cheered as loudly for him as they did for the race leaders.

"That was easily one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had," he said.

Cyclocross traces its roots to the mid-20th century when European road racers, after the conclusion of road season in the early fall, would outfit their bikes with narrow but knobby tires and hold races on courses that wound through farm fields, over dirt paths and across rivers. Unlike sinuous road racing routes or remote, sprawling mountain bike courses, 'cross courses developed into compact, spectator-friendly venues with ample opportunity to see racers multiple times each lap — and there can be a lot of laps in an hourlong race. The hilly topography of many courses offers spectators the opportunity to see large swaths of a course at one time.

Professional races in Europe, particularly World Cup events, draw tens of thousands of ticket-buying spectators and are televised live across the continent.

"Very few people in Belgium race cyclocross, but tons of people like to spectate," said Gallego, who travels the Euro circuit with his racers. "Every weekend they’re at a 'cross race. If anything (in the U.S.) comes close to the spectacle and party atmosphere of a European event, it’s Rolling Thunder. It’s mayhem there, absolute mayhem."

Unlike most other types of bike racing, bad weather is a key component of cyclocross. This weekend's forecast of cold temps and rain, and maybe a dusting of snow, promises properly Belgian conditions for Rolling Thunder.

"If it’s muddy it’s going to be really exciting," said Peter Leclaire, who designed this year's course and also works at Missoula Bicycle Works. "Here at Big Sky you have to go down these really steep scary things. I was going for like a slalom feel on some of the turns there."

Cyclocross, which he jokingly described as a "silly European bike sport that we like to do in the fall," is "probably the best spectator-friendly cycling sport, because everything is in such a small area and you’re doing laps."

"It’s such a quirky, abnormal sport that takes place on a bike," Gallego said. "Oftentimes the course is something that you would rather have a mountain bike on, but the best bike for it is a specific cyclocross bike. It’s almost a mix between a mountain bike and a road bicycle. It’s very capable of doing both quite well."

And the strange, festive, intense sport is a must-see event for anyone, cyclist or not, he said: "You have to see it once. It’s something to experience at least once, and then decide for yourself if it’s something you’re going to come back and see again. And I guarantee you will."