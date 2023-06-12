A car flipped Saturday afternoon after accelerating into a parked car and then hitting a pylon, with the driver sustaining injuries.

Missoula Police and Fire Department officers responded to the report of the incident with both the male driver and female driver trapped inside. The car was located in a parking lot near 250 E. Spruce Street.

Police have not determined the cause of the incident. According to police, it could have been driver error or potential mechanical failure.

No citations were issued.

The male driver of the car was taken to the hospital after the accident. The female passenger was unharmed. No one was inside the parked vehicle when it was hit.