Acclaimed Montana author, playwright from Fort Peck passes away
William Yellow Robe Jr.

William Stanley Yellow Robe Jr.

 David Erickson

An acclaimed Assiniboine and Sioux playwright from the Fort Peck Indian Reservation passed away at the age of 61 in Maine on July 19 after a long illness.

William Stanley Yellow Robe Jr. was born and raised in Poplar and attended the University of Montana because he wanted to be a writer, according to his obituary.

He went on to become an adjunct faculty member at the University of Maine, and he wrote several plays including “Rez Politics,” “The Star Quilter” and “Mix Blood Seeds.”

He also authored a collection of short stories, poems and essays. He wrote three books and was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Native Writers’ Circle of the Americas. He used writing to tell the stories of contemporary Native American people, according to his obituary, and worked with other young Native writers and actors all over the country.

In June of 2020, the University of Montana presented him with an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts. The ceremony was virtual but was attended by UM president Seth Bodnar, provost Jon Harbor and several of Yellow Robe’s friends and colleagues

“An honorary doctorate is the highest honor a university can give,” Bodnar told Yellow Robe, according to a transcript. “We want to congratulate you on the distinction of being the first to receive our highest award over a virtual platform.”

Bodnar told the Missoulian on Monday that Yellow Robe was a strong advocate for Native Americans as well as a talented playwright and a beloved teacher.

"As an educator, he was able to unlock the passion for storytelling for a countless number of students," Bodnar said. "It was an honor to get to know Bill as we awarded him an honorary doctorate from UM, and I join the entire UM family in expressing our condolences to the Fort Peck community and celebrating his timeless contributions to society.” 

John DeBoer, the director of the School of Theater and Dance at the university, said he didn't know Yellow Robe but was at the ceremony.

"He had a really powerful speech that I was really honored to be there for," DeBoer said on Monday. "It changed the way I think about how we make UM a more welcoming place for Native American students who are interested in studying the arts, and I'll be forever grateful for that opportunity."

During the ceremony, Yellow Robe talked about being the target of racism growing up.

“I don’t feel angry toward the people who used to use race to attack me,” he said, according to a news release. “They have a sadness to them.”

Yellow Robe is survived by his wife and many other relatives. A funeral service was held on July 27 in Wolf Point.

