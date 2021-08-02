Acclaimed Montana author, playwright from Fort Peck passes away

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bodnar told the Missoulian on Monday that Yellow Robe was a strong advocate for Native Americans as well as a talented playwright and a beloved teacher.

"As an educator, he was able to unlock the passion for storytelling for a countless number of students," Bodnar said. "It was an honor to get to know Bill as we awarded him an honorary doctorate from UM, and I join the entire UM family in expressing our condolences to the Fort Peck community and celebrating his timeless contributions to society.”

John DeBoer, the director of the School of Theater and Dance at the university, said he didn't know Yellow Robe but was at the ceremony.

"He had a really powerful speech that I was really honored to be there for," DeBoer said on Monday. "It changed the way I think about how we make UM a more welcoming place for Native American students who are interested in studying the arts, and I'll be forever grateful for that opportunity."

During the ceremony, Yellow Robe talked about being the target of racism growing up.

“I don’t feel angry toward the people who used to use race to attack me,” he said, according to a news release. “They have a sadness to them.”

Yellow Robe is survived by his wife and many other relatives. A funeral service was held on July 27 in Wolf Point.

