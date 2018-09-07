A Missoula man charged with robbery allegedly tried using chemically-inactive training bear spray to repel the employees who stopped him Thursday outside the store.
Jeffrey J. Catterlin, 33, faces one count of felony robbery. He is being held on $5,000 bail.
According to court documents, an employee at Bob Wards Sports and Outdoors spotted Catterlin taking several items of merchandise and walking by the check-stand without paying. Three employees told law enforcement they confronted Catterlin outside the store when he brandished a canister of bear spray and deployed it in their direction.
Despite Catterlin's reported attempts, one of the employees recognized the canister as training bear spray and knew it would be ineffective. The employees were reportedly able to restrain him until law enforcement arrived, according to charging documents.