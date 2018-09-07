Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Bear spray
Buy Now

While bear spray has been recognized as an effective tool for self defense in grizzly bear encounters for more than 30 years, debate over the best specifications for spray duration continues.

 MICHAEL GALLACHER, Missoulian

A Missoula man charged with robbery allegedly tried using chemically-inactive training bear spray to repel the employees who stopped him Thursday outside the store. 

Jeffrey J. Catterlin, 33, faces one count of felony robbery. He is being held on $5,000 bail. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

According to court documents, an employee at Bob Wards Sports and Outdoors spotted Catterlin taking several items of merchandise and walking by the check-stand without paying. Three employees told law enforcement they confronted Catterlin outside the store when he brandished a canister of bear spray and deployed it in their direction. 

Despite Catterlin's reported attempts, one of the employees recognized the canister as training bear spray and knew it would be ineffective. The employees were reportedly able to restrain him until law enforcement arrived, according to charging documents.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Criminal justice