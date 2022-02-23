ACLU files brief supporting Randall Menges, fires back at AG appeal

The ACLU of Montana filed a brief in federal court last week in support of Randall Menges, arguing a person who’s had same-sex relations should not be required to register as a sex offender.

The case follows Menges, now 46, who was convicted of having gay sex in Idaho in 1994 after he had consensual relations with two 16-year-old boys. He was 18 at the time.

He was convicted under Idaho's Crimes Against Nature law, which bans anal and oral sex between consenting adults, according to the lawsuit initially filed by Menges against Attorney General Tim Fox in December 2020.

After serving seven years in prison and being released on probation for the remainder of his sentence, Menges, now a Montana resident, was required to register as a sex offender in Idaho. When he moved to Montana in the mid-2000s, the requirement to register followed him across state lines, according to court documents.

Last May, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Missoula ruled that Menges would not have to register as a sex offender, saying Montana has no rational basis for requiring Menges to register as a sex offender based off the Idaho conviction.

Immediately following Judge Christensen’s ruling, Attorney General Austin Knudsen filed an appeal arguing the district court’s ruling had “far-reaching consequences.” Specifically, the attorney general pointed to the potential of Montana facing lawsuits to challenge sex offender registration on a similar basis.

Now, the ACLU is firing back at Knudsen.

“Anti-LGBTQ laws have been deemed unconstitutional both by the Montana Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court,” said Alex Rate, ACLU of Montana Legal Director, in a news release. “Appealing the District Court's well-reasoned decision demonstrates the lack of respect that Attorney General Knudsen has for the law and the citizens of this state and country. For the past 20 years, Mr. Menges has repeatedly been forced to pay the consequences for an unconstitutional conviction and it is time to end this man's persecution.”

The LAMBDA Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Center for HIV Law and Policy filed the brief along with the ACLU. They argue Knudsen’s appeal violates a 2003 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Lawrence v. Texas, that said laws barring anal sex are unconstitutional.

The brief contends that Lawrence v. Texas foreshadowed the sex offender registration issue that’s been at the forefront in Menges’ case.

“It acknowledged that the state-sponsored condemnation arising from the criminal prohibition of sodomy did not stop with criminal prosecution, but could be extended through sex offender registration requirements triggered by those convictions,” the ACLU brief reads. “By holding there was no constitutional basis for such state action, the Court sought to protect the core aspects of personal liberty guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment.”

In a statement, Knudsen spokeswoman Emilee Cantrell said the ACLU is attempting to weaken Montana’s sex offender registry law.

“Montana law is clear: anyone who is required to register as a sex offender in another state, must also register here. A challenge to a conviction requiring sex offender registration in another state belongs there, not in Montana. Sex offender registries are an important public safety tool, and ACLU’s inserting itself into this case seems to be another step toward its goal of ending sex offender registries across the nation,” Cantrell said.

The ACLU’s filing pushes back against this, saying Montana is trying to impose all constitutional responsibility onto Idaho, but Montana is liable for its own decisions.

“Ultimately, both states’ continuing intrusions on liberty for sodomy-only convictions are unjustifiable in light of Lawrence,” the filing reads.

On Feb. 14, a Senate bill was introduced into the Idaho State Legislature that seeks to repeal the Crimes Against Nature law.

"It means the world to us that Lambda, the Center for HIV Law and Policy, and the ACLU of Montana are in full support of our challenge to this injustice. These are the groups that have been doing the important work for decades. That they weighed in here brings real experience and gravitas to the issues," said Menges' attorney, Matthew Strugar.

