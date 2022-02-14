Active COVID cases, incident rate begin to fall in Missoula County

Missoula County added 43 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the total to 1,788 active cases out of 26,535 reports throughout the pandemic.

Active cases have dropped dramatically from last week, when there were nearly 4,000 active reports, according to Missoula County data.

County residents between the ages of 20-29 account for just under 19% of all active cases, the most of any age demographic at this time. They are followed closely by residents between the ages of 30-39, who comprise 16.65% of all active cases in the county.

Additionally, there have been no new COVID-related deaths in the last week. A total 200 residents have died.

The county’s incident rate — the seven-day average of new COVID cases per 100,000 people — has also been falling throughout the month and now sits at 68. On Feb. 1 the incident rate was at 337.20. The county’s goal incident rate is 25.

The seven-day testing positivity rate for the county is at 15.45%.

There are 28 total people currently hospitalized due to COVID-related illness — only 12 of those are Missoula County residents. There have been an average of 17 county residents hospitalized in the last seven days.

The vaccination rate is holding steady from last week with 72.61% of the county’s eligible population having received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Of that, 63.21% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID.

COVID in schools

Ninety-four COVID cases were reported among students and staff at Missoula County Public Schools between Feb. 5 through Feb. 11, which is the fewest number of new cases so far this semester.

Of the new cases reported last week, nearly 40% were among students between kindergarten and fifth grade — 18 staff tested positive as well. There have been a total of 2,172 cases reported at the district this school year.

High school students accounted for about 30% of new cases last week. Hellgate High School posted the most total cases among students and staff with 18 reports, followed by Sentinel with 11 cases. There were no cases reported at Seeley Swan High School or Willard.

Just as new cases have been dropping, so has the number of close contacts. With the week ending Feb. 11 there were 315 people identified as close contacts, based on the district’s estimations of its average number of close contacts per positive case. Most of the close contacts were students between kindergarten and fifth grade.

No new cases were reported among students and staff at the University of Montana as of Monday morning. There are 81 active cases associated with the university, according to county data.

