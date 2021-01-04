Activists reflect on 2020 energy for criminal justice reform

In early April, the project had a staff of two full-time employees and two part-time employees, and Heilman was one of the full-timers. Now, the project has eight full-time and one part-time employees.

“We expected a slowdown, because that’s just what happens throughout history,” Heilman said.

But requests for the project’s expertise have continued. It is planning more expansion, she said. Donations came from everywhere in the state.

“It was just stunning,” Heilman said. “I was like hanging onto a bucking horse.”

Heilman, 68, was a cop in Palo Alto, California for 13 years. She has a unique perspective on the Black Lives Matter movement and the calls to reduce police department funding, she said. The two movements are separate, but complementary, she said. She thinks people have an inherent misunderstanding of what defunding the police is about, because it is not a movement to get rid of policing. It is about redirecting and redistributing funds and not having militarized police systems. It's about not having police respond to everything in the community, she said.

Cops don’t need to handle traffic wrecks, she said. Expand the parking commissions in cities to handle wrecks. It’s about not making police the catch-all response to people in need, she said.