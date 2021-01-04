Activists reflect on 2020 energy for criminal justice reform

Clemente Arciga builds Missoula apartments he would struggle to afford.
“That is something I did say to the law and justice committee one time,” Arciga said. “I said, ‘I am good enough to build your houses, but not to live in one of them.'”
Arciga is a member of Welcome Back, a community of people returning to Missoula after incarceration. It was one of many organizing groups that pushed for criminal justice reform this year. He’s pushed for reforms such as removing questions about criminal history on job applications and housing forms.
It was an incredible year of organizing and advocacy in Montana. People stood up for incarcerated people living in close quarters in Montana’s jails and prisons during a pandemic. Others rallied against police killing people of color. Still more stressed the importance of making sure BIPOC — Black, Indigenous and people of color — were represented in the 2020 Census.
The Montana Racial Equity Project more than doubled in size and is still growing. Based in Bozeman but covering all of Montana, the project is the only Black-led nonprofit in the state. The MT BIPOC Mutual Aid Fund was established to help families struggling that helped to organize Black Lives Matter protests including one at Caras Park that drew about 1,700 participants.
“Me personally, I wish there had been more,” Arciga said. “But according to the people who have been doing this for a while, they think that the public was being more aware and they were participating.”
However, Gov. Steve Bullock essentially ignored calls from groups such as #LetThemComeHome, according to Zuri Moreno, one of the group’s organizers. #LetThemComeHome advocated for the release of people from Montana State Prison during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Montana Free Press found just three inmates were released as a result of an April 1 directive to let out people who are at a higher risk for complications if infected by COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, six people at Montana State Prison have died from COVID-19.
Moreno previously worked for the ACLU MT and left in October. The #LetThemComeHome movement used social media posts to increase awareness of the rights of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people in Montana. The group ramped up in April and May, because the April 1 directive “didn’t really have any teeth and it didn’t address a ton of the issues that we asked him to address,” Moreno said.
“In May that's ramping up,” Moreno said. “People are calling not only the governor. People are calling Director (Reginald) Michael of the Department of Corrections (and) Cynthia Wolken, who’s also with the Department of Corrections. People are calling their sheriffs’ offices. People are calling their county commissioners, city council members, county attorneys, to really try to raise awareness. And this is all before we really had confirmed cases of COVID in jails or prisons. And it was all with this mindset, this might happen soon and we need to make sure it doesn’t.”
The Missoula City Council approved a little under a $1.5 million budget increase for the Missoula Police Department, despite calls from groups such as The 1700 for Liberation that funding should be reallocated to other resources. For a movement with so much energy, so many people organizing, that type of rejection from local officials was a hard hit, Moreno said.
“Not increasing funding in Missoula, like that was the ask, just don’t give them more money, keep it the same and Missoula City Council couldn’t handle that request,” Moreno said. “So I think that for folks that were new and were really full of all the energy for this, and maybe this is a projection, but that can feel a little disheartening.”
Still, Moreno trends toward hope for the future of the criminal justice reform movements that rippled across Montana this year.
“I am hopeful that many people who were active, very, very active and vocal and engaged in the summer continue to do that work,” Moreno said.
The Montana Racial Equity Project Executive Director Judith Heilman said after the death of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd while in police custody, this summer brought an ongoing dedication to issues of equity in Montana. School districts, nonprofits and companies are still reaching out to the project to ask how they can do better, she said. COVID-19 laid bare a lot of the racial and income/class inequities in society, she said.
In early April, the project had a staff of two full-time employees and two part-time employees, and Heilman was one of the full-timers. Now, the project has eight full-time and one part-time employees.
“We expected a slowdown, because that’s just what happens throughout history,” Heilman said.
But requests for the project’s expertise have continued. It is planning more expansion, she said. Donations came from everywhere in the state.
“It was just stunning,” Heilman said. “I was like hanging onto a bucking horse.”
Heilman, 68, was a cop in Palo Alto, California for 13 years. She has a unique perspective on the Black Lives Matter movement and the calls to reduce police department funding, she said. The two movements are separate, but complementary, she said. She thinks people have an inherent misunderstanding of what defunding the police is about, because it is not a movement to get rid of policing. It is about redirecting and redistributing funds and not having militarized police systems. It's about not having police respond to everything in the community, she said.
Cops don’t need to handle traffic wrecks, she said. Expand the parking commissions in cities to handle wrecks. It’s about not making police the catch-all response to people in need, she said.
Laurie Little Dog was another organizer with the #LetThemComeHome movement as well as a Native American rights watchdog who advocated for equal representation of incarcerated people in the 2020 Census. The question of whether the energy from this summer will manifest into social change “weighs heavy on her heart.”
“We don’t live in the American dream,” Little Dog said. “It’s a dream and it’s turned into a nightmare for many of us and we need to face that reality.”
A lot of people realized that 2020 was so monumental it catapulted new ideas into the mainstream. People can’t unsee what they witnessed this year, Little Dog said.
“We shouldn’t go back to the same thinking patterns,” Little Dog said.
For Arciga, he sees housing for the formerly incarcerated and parole-and-probation reform to be two important things to fix in 2021. He wants to also focus on education and prevention of sending people to jail and prison. And he wants the Montana Department of Corrections or the MT State Legislature’s Law and Justice Committee to create a staff position for someone who is formerly incarcerated to be able to affect policy.
Arciga sees people who are incarcerated and people who have just been released from prison struggling during the pandemic. He watches people on probation and parole or recovering from drug addiction struggle to connect given the restrictions on gatherings and in-person meetings. Many Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous groups are no longer happening in person.
When people who struggle with either drugs, alcohol or even with deviant thoughts tell their probation or parole officer they are struggling, they’ll get told they need treatment or an evaluation, both of which costs them money they might not have, Arciga said. That isn’t helping them, he said.
“We need to figure out how to help people,” Arciga said.