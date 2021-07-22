Adrian Arleo's mythic sculptures in 'Dog Days'

One of her surface styles causes the eye to linger especially long — figures that seem to be formed from honeycomb in a dream-like quality, like a folk-tale come to life, a texture she’s been working for some 20 years.

In “Genesis II,” a child appears peacefully adrift in space. Around its arms and torso, the solid white form gives way to golden honeycomb, as though the body was in process of construction by unseen forces — if you came back to see it a week later, it might be further complete. The results are laborious — she presses an Allen wrench key into the firm clay over and over to create the hexagonal voids, some of which are partially filled with wax encaustic to lend the impression of the honey (some include raw beeswax and other mixtures). Her techniques have been the subject of national ceramics articles and she’s given many workshops.

Like the rest of her work, the narratives implied in the figure are ambiguous, often rooted in specifics of her life that are abstracted. “Apiary Twins” is a double bust — two young women, back to back, their hair in elaborate buns. Each is gazing in a slightly different direction, lost in thought. It’s not about her daughters, but the imagery came to her when they were in high school and one was preparing to go to college, two close siblings branching into individual paths.