'Adventures in the Wild': Environmentalists share insights at City Club

Chadwick shared findings from various studies illustrating the many ways that nature contributes to our health, but said that despite all of those findings, the average Americans spend 87% of their lives in an enclosed building and another 6% of that time in an enclosed form of transportation. From there, Chadwick asked the audience to question the environments that we're creating for ourselves and how those environments contribute to stress, depression and overstimulation.

Chadwick said it's important for humans to start thinking about who we are in relation to nature and in studying nature, to ask what we can learn from it.

Lessons we can learn from nature were also the focus of Jakki Mohr's share of the forum. Mohr, a Regents Professor of Marketing and Poe Family Distinguished Faculty Fellow at the University of Montana, studies innovations in the field of ecological restoration. She discussed how businesses can use biomimicry, or the practice of learning from nature to solve product design problems and engineering challenges.