Advisory issued for missing Missoula woman

The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Destini Shyanne Houle, last seen in Missoula on Feb. 9.

Houle is a 24-year-old Native American female. She is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 238 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans. She is possibly being held against her will and is considered to be endangered.