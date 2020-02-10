Advisory issued for missing Missoula woman
Destini Shyanne Houle

The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Destini Shyanne Houle, last seen in Missoula on Feb. 9.

Houle is a 24-year-old Native American female. She is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 238 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans. She is possibly being held against her will and is considered to be endangered.

If you have any information about Destini Houle, call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or 9-1-1.

