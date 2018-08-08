While extolling the benefits of protecting open spaces and maintaining access to public lands, a handful of local elected officials and proponents of a new open space bond say it won’t undermine efforts to create more affordable housing in Missoula.
This November, Missoula County voters will have the option of approving or denying a proposed $15 million, 20-year general obligation open space bond to acquire and protect more land. City voters also will decide on a roughly $500,000 yearly perpetual levy for conservation lands maintenance and stewardship.
The funds from the voter-approved $10 million 2006 Open Space Bond are nearly gone, and on Wednesday a group called Yes for Open Space, Rivers and Farmland held a press conference at Garden City Harvest to advocate for passage of the November measure.
The lack of affordable housing is a huge problem in Missoula, where the median home sales price has risen roughly 30 percent since 2010, while wages have not kept pace. Prospective homebuyers in Missoula routinely are frustrated when putting in offers, only to find out they’ve been beaten by multiple other offers for as much as $10,000 over asking price.
Both the Missoula County Commission and City Council voiced concerns on the potential impacts of the new open space bond when they decided to place the bonds on the Nov. 6 ballot. Among those worries are whether the increase in taxes and the purchase of open space will further exacerbate Missoula’s affordable housing crisis; whether it would push seniors on fixed incomes out of their homes; and whether it will impact other more pressing needs in the community, including social service cuts due to losses in state and federal funding.
But Julie Gardner, a local real estate agent and the treasurer for Yes for Open Space, said protecting natural areas doesn’t mean less affordable housing.
“I really feel like the affordable housing crisis in Missoula is something we have to pay close attention to, and I’m serving on the mayor’s housing task force,” she said. “It’s something that’s going to have to be addressed, but I don’t think for a second that these two issues are mutually exclusive. We’re never going to put affordable housing on the top of Mount Dean Stone."
The mountain southeast of Missoula has been the beneficiary of open space funds for new trails in recent years.
"What housing experts have told our coalition is we’re also not going to be able to build our way out of this housing crisis," Gardner continued. "It’s going to take a holistic approach with policies aimed at making it feasible for builders to build housing at affordable price points.”
City Council member John DiBari said he’s heard critics of the open space bond say it will reduce the available buildable land and lead to higher housing costs.
“I think to a large extent, that’s a false dichotomy,” he explained. “As you heard here today, we have an incredible legacy of protecting all kinds of natural areas and farmland and open space, and we also have an obligation to ensure that we can provide places for people to live — and there’s a commitment on the city’s part and on the county’s part to make that happen. It’s not an either-or proposition from my perspective. We work every day to make sure that that’s a possibility to address housing.”
Gardner said affordable housing belongs in the city, close to infrastructure, utilities, jobs, food, bus lines and other amenities. She noted that the 2006 Open Space Bond has protected agricultural farmland, scenic vistas on nearby mountains, and streams that are crucial for wildlife and recreation. She also explained that open space is an amenity that can be enjoyed by low-income county residents and visitors.
“So I think these two things can work in tandem," she said. "I also think a really important part of our quality of life is open space is for everyone. It’s free. Everyone can access it, so whether you are in need of affordable housing or not. our access to open spaces effects your health, your mental health your well-being and your quality of life.
"And so I think even the folks that are working for affordable housing know that we need to preserve our open spaces at the same time.”
Gardner noted that the $10 million 2006 Open Space Bond was leveraged with private dollars to implement $40 million in conservation projects that protected nearly 15,000 acres of land.
“If we’re not thoughtful and proactive, Missoula may become like so many Rocky Mountain boomtowns, with too few farms and too many fences,” Gardner said.
The proposed county-wide open space general obligation bond is estimated to add $17.84 per year to the property tax bill on a home with an assessed market value of $265,000. It would cost $6.73 per year on a $100,000 home and $13.46 per year on a $200,000 home.
The proposed City-Wide Conservation and Responsible Stewardship Perpetual Mill Levy of 4 mills is estimated to add $14.31 per year to a $265,000 home, $10.80 per year to a $200,000 home and $5.40 a year to a $100,000 home.
***
County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said open space defines "who we are" as Missoula County residents. Development activity in the county has set records the past two years, and he believes there are certain places where construction and pavement shouldn’t happen.
“Whether we’re talking local agriculture, fish and wildlife habitat, scenic vistas, or recreation corridors, our investment in open space is both essential to our current quality of life and a gift to future generations,” he said. “With development pressure high, I can’t think of a time more critical than now to say ‘yes’ to open space in Missoula County.”
Strohmaier also said the county can alleviate the housing affordability crisis while still preserving access to public lands.
“It’s a matter of identifying places where we think it is appropriate for housing, for residential use, and those areas where it’s not,” he said. “The county’s currently in a planning process to update our land-use map for the broader Missoula Urban Area, and that’s going to play in heavily — what areas, because of either the soil type or other natural values, we really ought to be reserving for non-residential use and targeting those areas for development that truly are developable and don’t degrade all the other values that we’re trying to protect.”
Strohmaier said that while Montana still has large swaths of agricultural farmland, such as the wheat and grain fields of eastern Montana, it’s still vitally important to have locally produced agricultural products in the Missoula Valley that don’t require large amounts of climate change-inducing fossil fuels to get here.
DiBari said he’s glad there is a stewardship levy on the ballot.
“For years we’ve made a commitment to open space, whether it’s Mount Jumbo or Mount Dean Stone or the ag land that’s out there,” he said. “And the whole point of the city working towards trying to get this levy on the ballot is to recognize that we have a responsibility to be good stewards of that land. And it’s a really critical part of this package in my mind because it’s not enough just to buy stuff."
He said it's important for people to be able to use public areas without seeing them degraded by overuse.
"It’s not just about acquisition," DiBari continued. "It’s really about being responsible stewards of what we’ve already purchased and what will be coming online in the future.”
Jean Zosel, the executive director of the nonprofit Garden City Harvest, said many people associate the 2006 Open Space Bond with protecting vast parcels of land in places like the Potomac Valley east of Missoula.
“But you might not think of a 3.5-acre farm in the heart of Missoula with extreme development all around us, but that’s exactly how Garden City Harvest got our hands on this property,” she said of the nonprofit’s headquarters on River Road, where the staff grows 35,000 pounds of food a year, much of it going to the Missoula Food Bank and the Poverello Center homeless shelter.
Oliver Gill, a recent high school graduate who just registered to vote, said he grew up in Missoula hiking Mount Jumbo, mountain biking in the Rattlesnake and walking his dog on river trails.
“I don’t want my experience of having unbridled access to the outdoors to be unique,” he said. “I want nature to remain an integral part in every Missoulian’s identity. Publc lands are under threat, there is a need to protect them for future generations and this bond does that.”
Missoulian reporter Eve Byron contributed to this article.