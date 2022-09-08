Advocates urge passage of Missoula County Crisis Intervention Levy

Sean Startin of Missoula knows that sometimes, people who commit crimes are simply in need of better relationships in their life.

He knows because he was one of those people.

On Thursday, Startin was one of a group of local residents who gathered downtown to express support for the Missoula County Crisis Intervention Levy, which will be on the November election ballot.

Startin said that the Hope Rescue Mission, a local organization that worked with other partners to set up the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, literally saved his life.

"They gave me one of the greatest things that you could give somebody in my position," Startin explained. "Before I got there, I was on a fast track to commit suicide by cop. Some of you guys may know me. I might have robbed your store or tried to steal out of your car or something."

But, he said, as soon as people from Hope Rescue Mission started working with him, he realized he could turn his life around.

"They gave me hope and the ability to know that I'm not just a product of my environment and a product of everything I've been through," he said. "Now fast forward, I've got 18 months clean and sober. I've got a daughter, I've got a wife, I've got an apartment."

More than that, he can envision a life for himself.

"I now have the ability to see into the future and realize that I'm not just going to be stuck on the sidewalk with a needle in my arm."

He realizes that he can be a high school history teacher or a football coach.

"And the people out here in the streets don't really have that," Startin said. "So this levy is going to be able to get them the services that they need in order to be able to have hope."

The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, a free site with shelters, security and other services on the southwestern edge of town, was set up using federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

The same goes for the Mobile Support Team, the Crisis Intervention Team, the Authorized Camping Site, the Emergency Winter Shelter and the Crime Victim Advocate Program. The federal money is drying up, so now the Missoula County commissioners are letting county voters decide whether to continue funding programs that help people going through homelessness or mental health issues.

The levy would raise about $5 million per year, and would cost property owners approximately $27 a year per $100,000 of taxable home value. The taxable value of a home can be found at itax.missoulacounty.us and is often much less than the amount a home would sell for on the open market.

The advocates who gathered on Thursday call their initiative the Vote For Housing, Health and Safety Campaign.

"We have learned that people do not naturally go from chaos to order without some kind of 'come alongside' assistance," explained Jim Hicks, executive director of the Hope Rescue Mission. "The Crisis Intervention Levy will provide that assistance that is needed. Those in need must have relationships to demonstrate a path forward, providing a hand up, not a handout."

Hicks said that over the last 30 months, 133 people have been served at the TSOS and 42 of them have become housed. If the program were to lose funding, he said the entire community would suffer, but especially those in the most need.

"We as Missoulians cannot simultaneously complain about people on our streets and yet do nothing about helping them keep off the streets," he said.

Local businessman and campaign treasurer Shannon Flanagan said that ending illegal homeless camps was a necessary start.

"We’ve made great progress over the past two years helping our neighbors who are in crisis,” he said. “We’ve closed down dangerous and dirty riverside camps and provided safe places for people to go. We’ve provided justice to victims of crime and abuse. And we’ve connected people in need to programs that can help them rebuild their lives.”

However, he said, there is a lot of work yet to be done to end the cycle of homelessness.

“The pandemic funds that have helped support this work ends this year,” he said. “The Crisis Intervention Levy is needed to sustain our progress, so we don’t fall behind.”

He said that addressing problems early, through intervention, saves lives and money.

The Mobile Support Unit sends paramedics and social workers to crisis calls to provide people with support so they don't end up in the emergency room or in jail. Advocates of the programs say it helps reduce costs to taxpayers and to the health care system.

Flanagan also believes that providing safe shelter to people facing homelessness helps end illegal and unsafe camping, which negatively affects local businesses and residents. People who are in authorized sites can get connected to work opportunities, support services and sustainable housing.

Grace Decker, a Missoula County School Board trustee, said it's Missoula County residents who benefit from crisis intervention services.

"We know from what we see in our schools that these are our neighbors,” she said. “We have students whose families are in crisis due to homelessness, mental health challenges or addiction."

She said she's heard from administrators that for every classroom of 20 to 30 children, an average of three or four of those kids are experiencing housing insecurity at some point during the school year.

"That was a shocking and a stunning number to me, and made me realize that people who are in crisis in our community are sitting right next to your child, my child in the class room," she said.

It's the teachers who are often the first in the community to become aware of these situations, she noted.

"And they aren’t set up to provide all the help that’s needed,” Decker said. “When we have intervention services that can step in and help it relieves the burden not only on our schools, but on our ERs and jail, our health system and justice system."

Earlier this year, City Council members Kristen Jordan and Daniel Carlino both expressed frustration that crisis intervention funding has to come through a levy, rather than the general fund.

Mail ballots for the Nov. 8 election will go out next month.