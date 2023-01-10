Affordable ‘agrihood’ approved by council

An innovative new neighborhood concept is coming to Missoula’s Sxwtpqyen area.

The Missoula City Council unanimously approved West End Homes, Montana’s first “agrihood,” during a meeting Monday night.

The development, proposed by local developer Justin Metcalf, includes 260 lots on 71 acres. Ten acres are set aside for farming.

Using a “community profit share tactic,” the developer seeks to enable affordable housing as part of the project. Homeowners would take out a second mortgage on their homes that would be forgiven tax-free after five years if the home is owner-occupied during that period.

Metcalf told council his team is looking at targeting people making 125% to 139% of the Area Median Income, although the houses won’t be income-qualified. He also plans to use alternatives to the Montana Multiple Listing Service to find homebuyers who could be underrepresented in the real estate market.

Council was uniformly enthusiastic to approve the project Monday.

“I’m excited to see what this can bring and if it’s a model that we can look to moving forward for innovative housing development to try to address the variety of needs that we have in our community,” said Councilor Stacie Anderson, who represents Ward 5.

Ward 4 Councilor Mike Nugent thanked the developer for coming forward with a creative solution.

Ward 2’s Mirtha Becerra recognized the impact of development in her ward, where West End Homes will be located. But she nonetheless said, “I do think that this project being an agrihood kind of continues the tradition that used to take place in this area.”

And Councilor Gwen Jones from Ward 3 said, “it takes a long time but this is how we’re going to get good, quality housing that increases the quality of life instead of decreasing it, that’s hopefully affordable in Missoula.”