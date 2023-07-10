A never-tried-before-in-Montana experiment to create a new type of affordable housing for low-income renters has proven successful in Missoula, although it took a lot of time and effort.

Now that it worked, though, people involved in the project say it can be replicated — next time with perhaps fewer hurdles — to help alleviate the state's severe and historic housing crisis.

It's called a Limited Equity Housing Cooperative, and the residents of eight apartment homes in Missoula's Northside were the brave few that had the tenacity to go through years of meetings to make it happen.

"Signing those closing documents was super surreal," said Cassandra Rabe, one of the residents. "It's still hitting me that we really did set a new precedent and it is super exciting because of its novelty."

How it worked

"So this was just a seriously awesome collaboration," explained Brittany Palmer, executive director of the North Missoula Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit that worked with Great Falls-based nonprofit NeighborWorks Montana, the city of Missoula and other partners on the project.

In the spring of 2021, when the pandemic was throwing the economy into turmoil and remote workers with big salaries were upending the Missoula housing market, it appeared that the residents of an apartment complex in Missoula’s Northside neighborhood, on Wolf Avenue, would have their lives disrupted as well.

As artists and service workers and such, nobody in the aging buildings had a huge income.

The two buildings and one small house, comprising eight households, went up for sale that year. Nobody living there needed a clairvoyant to see that their relatively low rents would be on the chopping block.

"And this is like the height of the housing crisis,” Palmer explained. “The rental displacement rate is really high at that point. A neighbor next door heard that all her friends in those buildings were going to get displaced as a result of the sale.”

So, after almost two years of legal work, financing, meetings and effort, the residents worked with the NMCDC, the property manager, the city and other organizations to form Montana’s first Limited Equity Housing Cooperative on Community Land Trust property.

It’s called the Wolf Avenue Collective, and now the residents will have a set monthly payment to pay off their housing rather than being at the whims of a landlord or the tumultuous housing market.

It was complicated to make it work, but Palmer says the success of the project can now be replicated throughout Missoula and the state.

The first step was when Collin Bangs, a local real estate agent and Missoula Housing Authority board member, bought the property and held on to it so that the residents could figure out how to come up with a way to acquire it.

Then, the NMCDC got a $340,000 award from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund to purchase the land underneath the property as a Community Land Trust, which means it will be affordable in perpetuity. NeighborWorks Montana was able to give each household an interest-deferred loan.

Each tenant owns a share in the cooperative entity that owns the buildings.

“So the co-op is like a business that the residents own together,” Palmer explained. “They have their own budget that covers their operating expenses. The rents that they pay, they pay to the co-op. And then as a collective, they manage this cooperative business together. It’s not necessarily a profit-generator, but it’s to make sure that they have the money that they need for repairs and upgrades and that their rents remain stable and as low as they can.”

Palmer said a lot of the residents had pretty low incomes, so other affordable housing models wouldn’t necessarily have worked.

“Somebody worked full-time at the Burns Street Bistro,” she said. “Somebody owns a hair salon business. A couple of them are like writers and artists, students, retired people. Really interesting Missoula-type people.”

In a traditional Community Land Trust, the building would have been separated into condos and each resident would buy their own unit, with the land underneath in the trust.

“And when we looked at the incomes, they were so low it wouldn’t have supported the majority of them being able to stay in their home as a condo,” Palmer explained. “And so we started looking at this Limited Equity Housing Cooperative model.”

If one of the residents decides to move or get out, they still get a little bit of equity from each year of living there.

The process, since it hadn’t been tried in Montana before, took the help of many lawyers donating time and many meetings with the residents.

“There’s so many legal documents we had to create,” Palmer said.

Kaia Peterson, the executive director of NeighborWorks Montana, said her organization has worked with many mobile home communities to form Resident Owned Communities, which have similar characteristics, to the new model on Wolf Avenue.

"We really used that experience to expand into a new type of housing," Peterson said.

She noted that NeighborWorks Montana worked closely with the NMCDC on the project.

"We're trying to continue that approach," she said.

Replication

In early June, NeighborWorks was awarded $500,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support the conversion of a 14-unit property in Missoula to a limited equity housing cooperative.

“The lack of affordable housing is one of the most pressing issues facing our state,” said Sen. Jon Tester in announcing the funding award. “Home ownership opens doors, and keeps folks from moving out of the rural communities that power the Treasure State, so I’m proud to have secured this award for NeighborWorks Montana to continue expanding housing opportunities in Missoula and beyond."

Rabe, the resident at Wolf Avenue, said it's a relief knowing that she'll never be subject to the whims of a profit-driven new landlord. The price she and the other residents are paying for their homes are extremely fair compared with the red-hot market in town.

"It's still below, I would say, the average rental price for a one-bedroom in Missoula," she said. And even when she's long gone, someone will be able to afford living there.

"It'll be affordable housing forever," she said.

She is hopeful that others will try the same experiment now that they've blazed the path forward.

"Like, now we built the model so it absolutely can be replicated," she said. "And as we've seen with the clearing out of the outdoor houselessness population, Missoula needs it."