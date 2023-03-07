Some residents of Twen Tre mobile home park in Missoula’s Franklin to the Fort neighborhood have been living there since in the 1970s. Now, with help from the Missoula City Council, they hope they’ll get to stay far into the future.

Council on Monday unanimously voted to put $181,550 toward an effort by NeighborWorks Montana to turn Twen Tre into Bonnie’s Place resident-owned community. The funds come out of the reserve balance from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

$181,550 represents the entire remaining balance from the reserve fund.

“I’ve lived here for a really long time,” said Twen Tre resident Sandy Powell, who moved in in 1985. “We have to make this work. There’s the possibility that there would be 24 families that would be homeless.”

The park consists of 24 trailer lots, including one rental. The closing date for the park to be sold is March 21. In the meantime, residents are cobbling together private funds and the AHTF reserve contribution to purchase their property.

Powell said she would move with her husband to Arlee if the sale doesn’t go through, which would be inconvenient since all of her husband’s doctors are based in Missoula. Plus, Powell said, she enjoys living in the quiet and friendly park where she has resided for 37 years.

Still, Powell was grateful she at least has an option for relocation. Many of her neighbors aren’t so lucky.

“It’s been really hard on everybody because nobody wants to move,” said Powell.

She pointed out the lack of affordable rentals and the incompatibility of apartments for many families. She added there’s a paltry amount of places to park trailers in and around Missoula, and even those who could find a place to go could end up paying $8,000 to $10,000 in moving expenses.

Since about half of the park residents depend upon Social Security, Powell explained, few of the park occupants could afford such exorbitant costs.

“Without this, there is no other option,” Powell’s neighbor, Brian Lease, reiterated.

Lease, the president of the organization leading the charge to establish resident ownership, has lived in mobile home parks for the bulk of his life. He sees them as a great option for young families and older adults seeking homeownership.

“What I hope it brings to our community is low-cost homeownership and pride in where they live,” he said. He also believes housing options like this one bring diversity to the overall Missoula environment.

Lease said there has been overwhelming support from the park community.

“We’ve gotten outstanding buy-in from the residents,” he said. Lease believes this energy stems from the legacy of the park’s original owner, Bonnie Franks.

“This is exactly what she’d like to see for the people she brought in and gave a home,” he said.

Council members echoed Lease and Powell’s enthusiasm for the project.

“It’s really important that we preserve the currently affordable homes in Missoula that we already have in place,” said Ward 3’s Daniel Carlino, “and I think this is a good use of money to help the people that are already living there continue to live there at an affordable rate and be able to own it themselves in the future.”

He said he would like Missoula to put more money into the AHTF in the future.

Councilor Kristen Jordan, in Ward 6, said, “I love this initiative. I love that it’s happening in Franklin to the Fort.”

“I just think it’s wonderful we are preserving a particular way people are living already,” she added.