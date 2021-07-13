After 30 years on Missoula's Hip Strip, Bathing Beauties Beads moves

After nearly 30 years on the Hip Strip block in Missoula, Bathing Beauties Beads is moving to a new location. A marijuana dispensary offered the landlord more money for their current location at 501 S. Higgins.

But owner Katie Ghen-Simpson has a positive outlook on the situation because she found a new location in the Toole Crossing building. The address is 812 Toole Ave. Suite E, right behind Hunter Bay Coffee.

“I’m excited,” she said. “Toole Crossing has a beautiful space that offers me the opportunity to teach a lot more classes. We’ll have our own classroom space and a lot of bike and car parking. It has an amazing vibe in the neighborhood.”

Ghen-Simpson said her landlord, Kirk Duce, approached her recently saying that an offer for the space had come in from a marijuana company.

“Apparently, they offered three times as much for this space specifically,” Ghen-Simpson said. “So we had a respectful conversation. It’s a historic building that needs a lot of maintenance, and I know his property taxes have gone up.”

The Hip Strip location is right on the corner, with high visibility and a new plaza constructed by the Montana Department of Transportation.

