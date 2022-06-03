After contentious issues, Confederated Tribes and Lake County reach historic agreement

Bridges are being repaired, both literally and figuratively, in Lake County and the Flathead Reservation.

After years of fairly contentious issues between the two parties, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council and the Lake County Commission have announced an historic agreement to collaborate and cooperate to identify solutions to repair, rehabilitate, and maintain roads, bridges and culverts.

According to Shane Morigeau, a deputy executive officer for public affairs and communications for CSKT, the goal is to "reduce the financial impact on local taxpayers and improve the delivery of services."

A memorandum of understanding signed by all three Lake County commissioners and tribal chairman Tom McDonald states that the two governments will work cooperatively on a priority schedule and identify the most efficient funding source for large and small projects.

“An agreement like this makes sense for all of our citizens," said Lake County Commissioner Gale Decker. "The two governments have the resources between them to replace and repair infrastructure essential to all."

Both governments provide services and maintain infrastructure within a common territory where the County and the Reservation overlap.

“We want to identify areas where we can work together to reduce costs, enhance services, improve infrastructure, and identify potential funding,” McDonald said. "And working together to make our roads safer is yet another great opportunity for us and our community.”

Under the new agreement, the parties have "broadened their abilities to collaborate by including joint efforts to secure additional sources of funding, contributions of labor and materials, and long-range planning for future transportation infrastructure needs," according to Morigeau.

Both Decker and Morigeau acknowledged that the tribes and the county haven't always seen eye-to-eye on issues.

"Part of the reason for that is it just seemed like there were several contentious issues that kind of came up, you know, in the last 8 or 10 years," Decker explained.

He noted that the 2015 transfer of Kerr Dam, now called Salish-Kootenai Dam, from private land to tribal trust land meant a $2 million property tax reduction for the county. In fact, Lake County sued the state over the transfer of the dam to tribal ownership, and Decker was a proponent of that lawsuit.

"The Kerr Dam came off the tax roles, and that was a big hit," Decker explained. "The transfer of the Bison Range was also somewhat contentious."

He also acknowledged that there have been issues with who pays for Public Law 280, a federal law, to which the state and Lake County agreed in the 1960s, that means the county, and not the federal or state government, pays to investigate and prosecute felony cases against Native Americans on the Flathead Reservation. Another somewhat divisive issue was the Flathead Water Compact. But Decker said there's now a lot of cooperation and consensus on all those issues.

"There's now regular communication, and things are much better now that it was, say, three or four years ago," Decker said.

Morigeau agreed.

"The way I describe it is (contentious issues) kind of come in waves," he said. "When it comes down to it, the county commissioners are elected officials and they get a lot of pressure on the property tax side. But the tribes and the county have done a lot of things together over the years and we've tried to find ways to work together."

Both governments are trying to do right by citizens with this new arrangement, according to Morigeau.

"We obviously care about our community," he said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.