The University of Montana is close to hiring more staff for its financial aid office, an effort to improve student service that was put on hold for several months.
88% of UM students receive some form of financial aid. The office restructure involves adding more administrators and front-counter personnel to help students.
“That’d be helpful,” student Makayla O’Neil said last week with a chuckle. The freshman with sophomore credentials said “during certain points of the year, you can have a hard time getting someone to answer a simple question” about payment.
UM's Emily Williamson has been working to improve operations in the financial aid office. She became the office’s associate director this past February and moved into the director’s role over the summer.
In keeping with UM’s ongoing effort to better support students, “we worked on getting some additional positions,” she said. The financial aid office’s organization chart earlier listed 13 positions, plus an unspecified number of work-study employees. A re-structured chart lists 18 employees, in addition to 4 work-study employees.
The new organization chart added two new administrative associates to work at the front counter, though Williamson said there were three front-counter staff hired this year. The restructuring also added a new compliance specialist and financial aid specialist, and split the associate director position into two roles, one for customer service and one for systems.
It's unclear where things stand with the compliance specialist position, but the associate directors and financial aid specialist have taken a long time to hire. The associate director positions were advertised with a priority application date of July 7. Williamson said she received about 20 applicants for each of the director roles, but the demands of the new academic year intruded before new employees could be selected. She said focused shifted in the middle of July to processing financial aid awards for the fall.
“We just literally did not have the time to fill those positions,” she said. “We filled the three front counter positions and had to kind of put the other ones on (a) holding pattern.”
Earlier in the semester, other students recalled difficulties and lengthy delays with financial aid. Some students told the Missoulian they received payments on time, but others recalled starting the semester without required books.
O’Neil had to wait when when she had questions about her bill and an external scholarship. “I remember it just took a while because there would be like three or four people waiting, and I think they only have two people, three sometimes, who are there to help,” she said last Tuesday. “If you get in at a good time there might be no wait, but other times you might have to wait a good thirty minutes.”
“You usually know the answer” to a financial aid question, she said, “but getting an official answer usually helps you make a decision better.”
Williamson said the staff have been doing their best to support students, but they were spread thin. Recruitment also took a lot of time.
“There weren't enough hours in the day sometimes,” Williamson said. She also acknowledged that “if I were to do this again, I would spread them (new hires) out a little bit rather than trying to hire a whole bunch at the same time.”
When the impending start of the semester prompted them to shift focus, she said they contacted the candidates to say, “'We're sorry that it's taking so long. Are you still interested in the position? Would you like to interview?”
Friday, Williamson wrote in an email that hiring managers planned to complete a final round of interviews for the two associate director positions in January and make offers shortly after. They’ll then move on to filling the financial aid specialist role.
“I'm hoping as we build our staff out and we get everybody trained, that we can do an even better job of meeting students where they need us to meet them and supporting them,” she said. “If someone has a concern or question, they're more than welcome to call or email me.”