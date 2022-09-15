After outcry, government extends Holland Lake Lodge expansion project comment period

After a huge amount of interest including 2,500 comments, the Flathead National Forest has extended the comment period on a proposal to drastically expand and upgrade the facilities at Holland Lake Lodge in the Swan Valley north of Missoula.

Christian Wohlfeil, the owner of the lodge, has partnered on a joint business venture for the project with POWDR, one of the largest ski resort operators in North America.

Together, they have submitted a proposal to remove 10 aging structures at Holland Lake Lodge and add 32 new buildings, including a new 28-room lodge, a new restaurant and 26 new cabins near the lake.

Based on a preliminary assessment conducted by the Flathead National Forest, as of right now the intention of the Forest Service is to categorically exclude the proposed project from documentation in an environmental impact statement or an environmental assessment. However a spokesperson for the Flathead National Forest, Tami MacKenzie, said that nothing has been decided yet.

“Until we conduct further environmental analysis, we don’t know for sure,” she said. “So we’ll go through the public scoping period, take public comments and a specialist will do an environmental review on the effects of the project. If the effects are significant, that would bump us to a higher level of analysis. The final determination would be made in the next few months.”

Kurt Steele, the Flathead National Forest supervisor, has extended the comment period from Sept. 21 to Oct. 7 for the Holland Lake Lodge Expansion Project and will offer an additional public meeting.

“We had a well-attended public meeting last week and have received a lot of comments to date on this project,” Steele said. “The comments so far have made it clear to me that there is a lot of confusion surrounding the process and potential use of a categorical exclusion. I would like to make it clear that the use of a categorical exclusion does not mean there will not be an environmental analysis."

The timeline for this project is to have a decision in late winter/spring 2023, with analysis and consultation ongoing until then.

"No decision has been made yet on this project or if a categorical exclusion, environmental assessment, or environmental impact statement would be used," Steele said.

An additional public meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Seeley Lake Elementary School located at 200 School Lane, Seeley Lake. This meeting will include a presentation and the opportunity to ask specialists questions afterwards. There will also be an option to join the meeting online. Information on how to join is posted to the project webpage under Project Documents. Those joining online will need to submit their questions ahead of time to Shelli Mavor at michele.mavor@usda.gov for consideration as the online version will allow for listening only.

“It is important for the public to understand that this process isn’t a vote but that your voice does matter,” Steele said. “I would like to be completely transparent through this entire process and the public input is important for me to hear before determining if this proposal is in the best interest of the American people.”

Grace Siloti, the owner of Grace's Greenhouse & Gardens in Condon, said she believes nearly 100% of the locals in the valley are opposed to the expansion.

"Because we love our way of life," she said. "We don't live here to get wealthy. We live here for what this community and valley is. It's beautiful. We help each other. There's nobody starving, nobody needy."

Siloti believes the project will "ruin the environment" and increase property values, thereby raising property taxes.

"Why do people have to destroy everything?" she said. "That lake is beautiful. It's only 2 miles long. It's the headwaters for the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Once people penetrate that to develop it, it'll never be the same. There are not a lot of places that are virgin, and humans ruin everything, they really do."

She said the project is like putting a square peg in a round hole.

"We all grew up on the lake," she said. "We'd give up fame and fortune for just being with Mother Nature and we like our simple way of life. Even the people that aren't 100% against it are against the ginormous size of (the proposal)."

She encourages people to submit comments.

"Just because it happens everywhere else, doesn't mean it has to happen here," she said. "We could actually be the role model and say 'no more,' keep your big corporations and your big money outta here."

Originally built in 1924 and last updated in 1947, Holland Lake Lodge Inc. owns the buildings but leases about 15 acres of public land from the U.S. Forest Service to operate under a special permit.

“I have managed Holland Lake Lodge for 20 years and it is a truly special place where people have come to recreate for nearly 100 years,” Wohlfeil, the lodge owner, said in a statement. “However, for Holland Lake to thrive, the resort needs some TLC. This Master Development Plan is intended to preserve the spirit and integrity of what is here, while upgrading facilities so we can share this place with guests for years to come.”